Endodontist Bianca Aboubakare Joins Phoenix Endodontic Group
Phoenix Endodontic Group is proud to welcome Bianca Aboubakare, D.M.D. M.S.D. to its team of endodontic specialists at its Central Phoenix location.
Phoenix, AZ, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bianca Aboubakare specializes in performing root canals. Root canal therapy is needed when the pulp of the tooth is infected or damaged; the procedure relieves the patient’s pain and typically saves the natural tooth. Dr. Bianca welcomes her former patients and looks forward to meeting the patients at Phoenix Endodontic Group.
“Getting patients to relax, laugh, and smile during and after treatment is my specialty,” she said. Dr. “Bianca’s” colleagues at Phoenix Endodontic Group describe her as kind, compassionate, and quick to put patients at ease.
Dr. Bianca Aboubakare received her D.M.D from Western University of Health Sciences in 2019 and her Certificate in Endodontics, M.S.D in 2022 at the University of the Pacific. She completed a General Practice Residency at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center in 2020 and pursued an Endodontics Residency at the University of the Pacific in 2022. Involvement in the dental community includes giving back through volunteering at numerous organizations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Aboubakare to our practice,” said Dr. Jacqueline S. Allen, Founder of Phoenix Endodontic Group. “Her experience and passion for the field of Endodontics align perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest level of care possible to patients needing endodontic therapy. Phoenix Endodontic Group believes Dr. Bianca’s contributions will further enhance our goal of being known as the best Endodontic Specialty clinic in the state of Arizona.”
Phoenix Endodontic Group is dedicated to providing exceptional endodontic and root canal therapy in a patient-friendly environment. Utilizing state-of-the-art dental technology, including GentleWave® at the practice and provide patients with a comfortable and positive treatment experience in our office. Accepting dental insurance, (both in and out of network), dental financing plans, and options for patients without insurance. For office hours and more information, please visit phoenixendodontist.com.
About Phoenix Endodontic Group
Established in Phoenix, AZ in 2001. Arizona’s Root Canal Experts: Advanced Technology and Exceptional Patient Care and a Partner in Dental Health with area General Dentists. Serving your patient's dental needs including Root Canal, Apico Surgery, Dental Implants, IV Sedation, Same Day Emergency Appointments, and electronic access for doctors & patients.
6520 N. 7th Avenue, Suite 7
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Phone: (602) 242-4745
office@phoenixendontist.com
Contact
Phoenix Endodontic Group
Kevin Conroy, Operations Director
602-242-4745
https://www.phoenixendodontist.com/
