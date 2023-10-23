Author R.L. Mata's New Audiobook, "Prairie Moon: Sketches," is the Heartfelt Conclusion to the Author's "Prairie Moon" Trilogy and the Camp Family at the Center of It All

Recent audiobook release “Prairie Moon: Sketches,” from Audiobook Network author R.L. Mata, follows the final chapter of Dennis Camp, a man whose promise to his mother lead to him founding his own branch of the Camp family tree. Through generations of struggles and triumphs, the Camp family stuck by each other, solidifying their place in the great northeastern Colorado plains.