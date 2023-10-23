Author R.L. Mata's New Audiobook, "Prairie Moon: Sketches," is the Heartfelt Conclusion to the Author's "Prairie Moon" Trilogy and the Camp Family at the Center of It All
Recent audiobook release “Prairie Moon: Sketches,” from Audiobook Network author R.L. Mata, follows the final chapter of Dennis Camp, a man whose promise to his mother lead to him founding his own branch of the Camp family tree. Through generations of struggles and triumphs, the Camp family stuck by each other, solidifying their place in the great northeastern Colorado plains.
New York, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- R.L. Mata has completed his new audiobook, “Prairie Moon: Sketches”: a captivating story that follows the ongoing lives of the Camp family as they make a name for themselves over the course of generations, focusing on the patriarch Dennis, who has done his best to provide a good life for his family.
Born and raised on the plains of northeastern Colorado, author R.L. Mata spent forty years as an instructor and educational administrator in both the public and private sectors in New Mexico, Colorado, and Iowa, eventually completing his career with educational agencies and districts in Los Angeles County, California. Since retiring in the Coachella Valley of Southern California, he remains passionate about cycling, walking, writing, traveling, and enjoys listening to music as well as reading.
"Dennis Camp knew little of what would come by honoring a promise to his dying mother," writes Mata. “He would find and forge a large, diverse, and well-founded family. The Camp family branches from their roots, with some members leaving the Centennial state, and some branches finding themselves pruned far before others. Old issues seem to have been resolved, yet others have found their way here.
"As this new family coalesces, the long-declining farmland has taken on a new and unexpected renaissance of its own. Dennis laid the path for a sure-footed family; with the foundations now secure, the future promising, and the present finally at peace.
"Through all of Dennis' effort and work to understand his obligations, he acts on a newfound understanding that is finally his."
Published by Audiobook Network, author R.L. Mata’s new audiobook is the final entry of the author’s “Prairie Moon” trilogy, providing a satisfying conclusion to the life and trials of Dennis Camp and his family. Poignant and character-driven, Mata weaves a stirring finale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Prairie Moon: Sketches” by R.L. Mata through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Born and raised on the plains of northeastern Colorado, author R.L. Mata spent forty years as an instructor and educational administrator in both the public and private sectors in New Mexico, Colorado, and Iowa, eventually completing his career with educational agencies and districts in Los Angeles County, California. Since retiring in the Coachella Valley of Southern California, he remains passionate about cycling, walking, writing, traveling, and enjoys listening to music as well as reading.
"Dennis Camp knew little of what would come by honoring a promise to his dying mother," writes Mata. “He would find and forge a large, diverse, and well-founded family. The Camp family branches from their roots, with some members leaving the Centennial state, and some branches finding themselves pruned far before others. Old issues seem to have been resolved, yet others have found their way here.
"As this new family coalesces, the long-declining farmland has taken on a new and unexpected renaissance of its own. Dennis laid the path for a sure-footed family; with the foundations now secure, the future promising, and the present finally at peace.
"Through all of Dennis' effort and work to understand his obligations, he acts on a newfound understanding that is finally his."
Published by Audiobook Network, author R.L. Mata’s new audiobook is the final entry of the author’s “Prairie Moon” trilogy, providing a satisfying conclusion to the life and trials of Dennis Camp and his family. Poignant and character-driven, Mata weaves a stirring finale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Prairie Moon: Sketches” by R.L. Mata through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories