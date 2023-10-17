Press Releases>Technology>Enterprise Software>Rockhop>
Rockhop
Rockhop

Rockhop Welcomes Matt Mahoney to Drive Sales Growth

Rockhop expands Midwest business development team with industry veteran Matt Mahoney.

Rockhop Welcomes Matt Mahoney to Drive Sales Growth
Chicago, IL, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rockhop is excited to welcome Matt Mahoney to its business development team. With a remarkable background in enterprise software and services, Matt brings a wealth of experience and a track record of customer successes. Matt’s consistent commitment to measurable business results for his customers makes him a natural fit with Rockhop’s Values.

Prior to Rockhop, Matt spent more than 30 years building a reputation as a collaborator, a trusted advisor and a problem solver at companies including VMWare, Box, and Akamai Technologies. His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to customer success, make him an invaluable addition to Rockhop. Matt will play a pivotal role in expanding market presence and delivering exceptional service to Rockhop clients across the U.S.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Matt for many years, and I am both thrilled to have him on our team and relieved he’s not working for a competitor,” says Todd Golden, Rockhop CEO.

“When the team at Rockhop invited me to interview for this role, I was already flattered. They are truly a world-class collection of people. Having now an opportunity to positively influence their customers’ successes is a responsibility I am excited to take on,” says Matt.
Contact
Rockhop
Beth Temburg
707-409-0023
rockhop.tech
ContactContact
Categories