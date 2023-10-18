Microvascular Therapeutics Receives $3.98M Award from Department of Defense for Its Cardiovascular Product
Tucson, AZ, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, AZ, was recently awarded a $3.98M FY22 Technology/Therapeutic Development – Funding Level 2 grant from the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP).
Emmanuelle Meuillet, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer at MVT said, “We are thankful to receive this award from the CDMRP. This will significantly advance our product, MVT-201 for treatment of myocardial infarction (MI). The proposed studies will enable to move the product closer to the clinic.”
Over 800,000 people suffer an MI each year in the US and almost 700,000 people die. One person dies every 33 seconds in the US due to MI. Heart attack or MI is usually caused by a blood clot forming in one of the blood vessels supplying the heart, the coronary arteries. MVT-201 is a nanotechnology product that targets the blood clots in the coronary arteries. When ultrasound is applied to MVT-201, it forms microbubbles that resonate to dissolve the clot. This product, in combination with ultrasound, is a potential breakthrough innovative way to eliminate clots and safely restore blood flow.
Collaborator John Pacella, at the University of Pittsburgh said, “this is an exciting new technology that has shown great promise in providing more effective blood flow to the tiny blood vessels referred to as the microcirculation that provides the blood flow to the heart muscle. When heart attack occurs, it causes obstruction of the microvascular obstruction (MVO), preventing the heart muscle from receiving blood flow. By improving blood flow to the microcirculation and providing oxygen to the heart muscle, we are optimistic that it may really help preserve heart function in patients who suffer heart attacks”.
“The team has collaborated in the past and had generated compelling pre-clinical results indicating the beneficial use of MVT-201 for the treatment of MI. We look forward working together and advancing the technology one step further. The program spans over 4 years to complete the necessary studies required to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA. The ultimate goal at the end of these 4 years is to file the IND for MVT-201 for MI. This type of product will have applicability in several other therapeutic indications including stroke,” said Dr. Meuillet.
Company contact:
Microvascular Therapeutics
Dr Evan C Unger, Chairman BOD
Emmanuelle Meuillet, COO/CSO
Investor Contact:
Emmanuelle Meuillet
T: 520.730.3264
E: e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT) Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and is a leader in microbubble technology. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and advance the field of ultrasound for diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular diseases.
MVT has developed a new, patented microbubble that serves as a platform for development of agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy. (www.mvtpharma.com).
Forward-looking statement
Press Release Distribution Terms of Use or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
Research reported in this publication was supported in part by the National Health Lung Blood Institute under Award Number R43HL152819 and R33HL156350. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
