Author Hope Baldwin's New Audiobook, "Fearful Fannie," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds Encouragement from Her Grandma to Face the World and Overcome Her Fears

Recent audiobook release “Fearful Fannie: The Reality of the Fearful Becoming Fearless,” from Audiobook Network author Hope Baldwin is a charming story of a young girl named Fannie, who has growing fears and anxieties due to the changing world around her, including the Covid-19 pandemic. With the help of her grandmother, Fannie learns to confront her fears, and begin living her life to the fullest.