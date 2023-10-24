Author Hope Baldwin's New Audiobook, "Fearful Fannie," Follows a Young Girl Who Finds Encouragement from Her Grandma to Face the World and Overcome Her Fears
Recent audiobook release “Fearful Fannie: The Reality of the Fearful Becoming Fearless,” from Audiobook Network author Hope Baldwin is a charming story of a young girl named Fannie, who has growing fears and anxieties due to the changing world around her, including the Covid-19 pandemic. With the help of her grandmother, Fannie learns to confront her fears, and begin living her life to the fullest.
Rahway, NJ, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hope Baldwin, a loving grandmother and aunt to many nieces and nephews, has completed her new audiobook, “Fearful Fannie: The Reality of the Fearful Becoming Fearless”: a delightful story of a young girl who is able to move past her fears with a little help from her grandmother.
With a natural love for children, author Hope Baldwin enjoys interacting with them and encouraging their personal growth and currently works as an assistant teacher at a childcare center. Her master’s degree in creative writing has provided her with the knowledge, confidence, and encouragement she needed to pursue her desire to write books. She thinks children’s books are a fun, awesome, and exciting genre to write.
Baldwin shares, “This book is about a fearful girl becoming fearless. She experiences some instabilities and inconsistencies in the beginning of her life, but with the support of her family, she is gradually persevering and overcoming her fears. According to her grandmother, she is beyond her years in maturity and intelligence.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Hope Baldwin’s new audiobook is a fantastic story for parents and guardians seeking to help young children overcome their anxieties and fears amid a tumultuous world full of uncertainties. Through her tale, Baldwin reveals how, no matter what situation one might be facing, courage can be found in facing one’s fears even when they are afraid.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fearful Fannie: The Reality of the Fearful Becoming Fearless” by Hope Baldwin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
