Author Latricia Thornton's New Audiobook, "Blue Sunday," is a Compelling, Faith-Based Read Exploring Second Chances and the Redemption of a Lost Human Soul

Recent audiobook release “Blue Sunday,” from Audiobook Network author Latricia Thornton, follows assistant pastor Gregory Emory, as he is reunited with a former friend Shane who has spiraled down a dark path and landed in jail. Determined to help his old friend after surviving his own cancer scare, Greg does all he can to reach out to Shane and convince him to open his heart to God.