Author Latricia Thornton's New Audiobook, "Blue Sunday," is a Compelling, Faith-Based Read Exploring Second Chances and the Redemption of a Lost Human Soul
Recent audiobook release “Blue Sunday,” from Audiobook Network author Latricia Thornton, follows assistant pastor Gregory Emory, as he is reunited with a former friend Shane who has spiraled down a dark path and landed in jail. Determined to help his old friend after surviving his own cancer scare, Greg does all he can to reach out to Shane and convince him to open his heart to God.
Brittany, LA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Latricia Thornton has completed her new audiobook, “Blue Sunday”: a gripping drama that follows two old friends who reconnect years later and help each other to grow mentally and spiritually, rediscovering both their friendship and faith.
“‘Blue Sunday’ was a story that I created in 2016,” writes Thornton. “It is a story about redemption for the assistant pastor Gregory Emory, who wanted nothing to do with God after two of his closest family members died, and the redemption of a former drug addict, Shane Gaudet, who was running from his own past troubles that caused him to hide from God. The main character, Greg, believes God cured him of cancer. In turn, because he is in the business of saving souls, he wants to help his old best friend find God. God brings the two men together under the same roof and leads them through a series of dreams to rediscover each other.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Latricia Thornton’s new audiobook is partly inspired by the author’s mother and aunts, who would often interpret dreams ever since she was a little girl, thus leading to her creating a story that included a series of decoded dreams. Heartfelt and expertly paced, Thornton weaves an exquisite character-driven novel all about starting over that’s sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Blue Sunday” by Latricia Thornton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
