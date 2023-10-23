Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business and Among the 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Businesses by NH Business Magazine
Keene, NH, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Acuity Cloud Solutions, a leading provider of HCM cloud-based application support and services, is proud to announce its recognition as a Top NH Women-Led Business and one of the 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Businesses by NH Business Magazine.
NH Business Magazine's annual rankings showcase organizations that have made significant strides in their industries while being led by accomplished women. Acuity Cloud Solutions is thrilled to have earned a place among these esteemed honorees, reflecting its commitment to innovation, dedication to clients, and success in the competitive HCM technology sector.
Acuity Cloud Solutions is led by its dynamic and visionary CEO, Heidi Hurt, who has been instrumental in the company's growth and its continuous pursuit of excellence. Under her leadership, the company has consistently expanded its services, providing clients with best-in-class support and solutions for their Human Capital Management needs. The recognition from NH Business Magazine serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication to building a thriving and inclusive business.
"We are honored to be recognized as a Top NH Women-Led Business and one of the 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Businesses," said Heidi Hurt, CEO of Acuity Cloud Solutions. "This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to innovation and our unyielding focus on delivering exceptional HCM cloud solutions to our clients. We are fortunate to have a team of talented professionals who have been essential to our success."
Acuity Cloud Solutions has consistently demonstrated its excellence in the HCM cloud technology space. As a certified Oracle Partner, the company has helped organizations across various industries streamline their HR and talent management processes, providing efficient, cost-effective, and scalable solutions. Their commitment to customer success and innovative approaches have been integral to their impressive growth trajectory.
This recognition from NH Business Magazine comes as the company continues to expand its presence in the industry. Acuity Cloud Solutions' growth aligns with their mission to empower organizations to maximize the potential of their workforce and transform HR into a strategic asset.
To learn more about Acuity Cloud Solutions and the innovative services they offer, please visit their website at www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.
About Acuity Cloud Solutions:
Acuity Cloud Solutions is a leading provider of HCM cloud-based application support and services. As an Oracle Partner, the company specializes in the delivery of HCM cloud solutions, with a focus on Oracle Cloud and Taleo Enterprise Edition. Acuity's team of experts has deep industry knowledge and technical expertise, delivering a comprehensive set of implementation, management, and support services.
Media Contact:
Beth Wright
888.682.2278
beth.wright@acuitycloudsolutions.com
