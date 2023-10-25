Author Markisha Galloway's New Audiobook, "Raising Miracle," is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author as She Raises Her Daughter Who Was Born with Anencephaly
Recent audiobook release “Raising Miracle,” from Audiobook Network author Markisha Galloway, is a stirring account that centers around the author who, while pregnant with her second daughter, was told by her doctors that her baby had anencephaly and would only live for a few years. Refusing to abort, Markisha gave birth to Miracle, appreciating her time with her before she passed away.
La Puente, CA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Markisha Galloway, a loving mother of two daughters and a graduate of Scott High School, has completed her new audiobook, “Raising Miracle”: a heartfelt true story that documents the author as she raises her second daughter, Miracle, who was born with a birth defect impacting her brain and skull development.
“When I was pregnant, I found out my baby had anencephaly,” writes Galloway. “Her name was Miracle. The doctor wanted me to get an abortion and I refused. I had to take care of her and my oldest daughter, who was healthy, by myself. My husband didn’t help take care of her, and we ended up getting a divorce. The doctor said she wasn’t going to live long after birth, but lived until she was two years old. And on January 7, 2016, she passed away.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Markisha Galloway’s new audiobook is lovingly dedicated to the parents and single mothers who lost a child due to an illness, as well as the babies who are fighting against the odds for their lives. Through sharing her story, Galloway hopes to bring comfort and peace to readers who have endured the same struggle, and to help them know they are not alone in their grief.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Raising Miracle” by Markisha Galloway through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
