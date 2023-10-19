Dugan's Travels Commemorates 25 Years: Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Hosting Agents with a Grand 2024 Line-Up

Pioneered by Jennifer Dugan in 1999, Dugan's Travels is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a series of events throughout 2024. The line-up includes a luxurious Amawaterways River Cruise, a comprehensive Business Bootcamp in Anaheim, a family celebration cruise to Alaska on Princess, and a grand festivity at Dugan's University in Anaheim. The year's events epitomize the agency's commitment to its agent community and the broader travel industry.