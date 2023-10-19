Dugan's Travels Commemorates 25 Years: Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Hosting Agents with a Grand 2024 Line-Up
Pioneered by Jennifer Dugan in 1999, Dugan's Travels is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a series of events throughout 2024. The line-up includes a luxurious Amawaterways River Cruise, a comprehensive Business Bootcamp in Anaheim, a family celebration cruise to Alaska on Princess, and a grand festivity at Dugan's University in Anaheim. The year's events epitomize the agency's commitment to its agent community and the broader travel industry.
Bremerton, WA, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pioneered by Jennifer Dugan in 1999, Dugan's Travels is set to ring in its silver jubilee with pomp and grandeur. Steadfastly supporting travel agents for 25 years, the agency unveils an action-packed celebration year, reflecting its passion for the community and the industry.
25th Anniversary Year Highlights:
1. Amawaterways River Cruise (February): The year will set sail with an exquisite river cruise, offering agents a blend of luxury and adventure.
2. Business Bootcamp, Anaheim (April): The heart of the celebrations, this twin event in Anaheim will serve as an intensive training ground for agents. It promises hands-on learning, industry insights, and strategies for business excellence.
3. Family Celebration Cruise to Alaska on Princess (June): Embracing Dugan's Travels' spirit of marrying business with leisure, this cruise promises an unforgettable family experience against Alaska's stunning backdrop.
4. Dugan's University Anniversary Festivity (September, Anaheim): Culminating the year's festivities, this grand celebration will capture the agency's remarkable journey, fostering unity, enrichment, and a blueprint for future endeavors.
On this monumental occasion, Jennifer Dugan shared, "This year is more than a nod to the past; it's a beacon for the future. Each event, curated with love and expertise, signifies our unwavering commitment to our agent community."
About Dugan's Travels
Initiated in 1999 by Jennifer Dugan, Dugan's Travels stands tall as a foremost host agency. With a commitment to its agent community, the agency, over the years, has epitomized shared growth, collaboration, and unparalleled excellence, carving a distinctive niche in the industry. joindugans.com/
