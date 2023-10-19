FPC Expands Its Reach with the Launch of FPC of Hendersonville, NC
Lake Success, NY, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a distinguished nationwide network comprising over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, proudly announces the establishment of FPC of Hendersonville. Under the capable ownership of April and Gian Bonfanti, FPC of Hendersonville will specialize in Procurement, Purchasing, and Supply Chain placements.
April and Gian bring their collective expertise to various projects, including custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Before joining FPC, April had a diverse career that spanned both corporate and educational roles. Her corporate experience featured roles as a Sourcing Coordinator and Lead Production Specialist at Tiltworks Apparel Graphic Design. In this capacity, she skillfully managed production and client communications for prestigious accounts such as Disney, Universal Studios, and Sea World, showcasing her exceptional procurement and inventory management skills. April holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master of Arts in Counseling from the University of Central Florida.
Gian has had a distinguished and accomplished career and brings extensive expertise in operations, financial analysis, and vendor management. Gian held key roles at Hard Rock International, Inc., where he successfully drove $250 million in sales revenue and profits through highly effective global lifecycle merchandising strategies. His career also includes management roles with Disney and leading a $60 million product design and manufacturing wholesale organization. In his most recent role as President of Tiltworks, Gian achieved remarkable growth in top-line revenues efficiently managing Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, IT, Operations, and Vendors, streamlining processes, and introducing innovative tools. Gian holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Central Florida.
April Bonfanti, Managing Partner of FPC of Hendersonville, expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "FPC’s personalized approach, extensive network of recruiters, and use of cutting-edge technology made joining this team an exciting opportunity we just couldn’t pass up. We look forward to leveraging our 35+ years of collective experience in procurement and operations to help businesses hire and retain superior talent."
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, also expressed his excitement about this expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome April and Gian to the FPC family. Their tailored strategy, wide network and drive for success make them ideal leaders for FPC of Hendersonville. Their experience in purchasing and procurement will play a vital role in connecting companies with top-tier talent."
Contact FPC of Henderson at 828-570-5612, via email at abonfanti@fpchvl.com or visit www.fpchvl.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC was ranked in the top 10 in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2023.
For more information, please visit FPC's website at www.fpcnational.com
