IntuWork Announces In-Person Workshops and Masterclasses in Chicago
Chicago, IL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IntuWork, a provider of organizational consulting and training services for nonprofit organizations, announces the launch of in-person workshops and masterclasses.
These engaging and informative sessions are designed to empower nonprofit leaders to enhance their skills and drive positive change in their organizations.
Upcoming events are as follows:
Painless Strategic Planning
Date: November 8-9, 2023
Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
Succession Planning in a Day
Date: November 15, 2023
Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
Developing Your Executive Presence
Date: December 13, 2023
Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Location: Downtown Chicago, IL
IntuWork understands the unique challenges nonprofit executives face in today's dynamic environment. These workshops and masterclasses are carefully crafted to provide executive leaders with practical strategies and insights that can be applied immediately to drive success.
The Painless Strategic Planning workshop will guide participants through the process of creating a strategic plan that aligns with the organization's mission and goals.
Succession Planning in a Day walks learners through the creation of a robust succession plan, ensuring a nonprofit's continued success even during leadership transitions.
Lastly, the Developing Your Executive Presence masterclass will help leaders cultivate the skills and presence needed to execute with confidence and authority.
According to Allecia Harley, CEO of IntuWork, "We believe that in-person engagement fosters meaningful connections and enhances the learning experience. We're eager to bring our expertise and insights to nonprofit leaders in Chicago, helping them create intuitive and productive work environments."
In addition, IntuWork plans to expand its in-person offerings to Sarasota, FL, in February of 2024, and Phoenix, AZ in the Spring with dates to be announced soon.
For registration and more information about these workshops and future events, visit https://info.intuwork.com/upcoming-events or contact info@intuwork.com.
About IntuWork:
IntuWork is a leading provider of organizational consulting and training services to nonprofit organizations worldwide. The mission is to help nonprofit leaders create intuitive and productive work environments, fostering inclusion and high performance for meaningful change in the world.
Allecia Harley, CEO and Principal Consultant
(312) 288-8628
https://intuwork.com
