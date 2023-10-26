Author Ron Griffin's New Audiobook, "Here I Am," is a Delightful and Enlightening Recounting of the Author’s Life, Faith, and Family
Recent audiobook release “Here I Am,” from Audiobook Network author Ron Griffin, is a charming and concise book that shares the lives of the author’s family members and friends.
Kirbyville, TX, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ron Griffin, who is approaching seventy-two years old, has completed his new audiobook, “Here I Am”: a book about the journey set forth for the author rooted in obedience and submission to God.
Griffin writes, “In about 1960, we were told by my stepdad we were moving. I didn’t like that because I was going to have to leave all of my beginnings. I was in my room one day, and I felt such a strong desire come over me that things just were not right in my life. So I went across the street and walked up to a church, and I went in and sat down in the front, looking at the pastor, and I didn’t see anyone but I heard a voice say, ‘Here I am.’ I started to cry, and the pastor said, ‘Come and be baptized.’ So I went, and he sprinkled water over me and told me I was saved. I had no idea what he was saying, but I did hear that voice, and I knew it was my Father who had sent me on this journey. I told Mom and all my family about what had happened, and they just said that was good. Now the journey in my life started to take place, and I discovered a girl and began to want to know her. I felt what I thought was an amazing difference I have discovered for the first time in this world. I don’t remember a lot about the relation, but it was different. But one day, I was told her whole family was killed in a car accident. I was about twelve or so.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ron Griffin’s new audiobook is a memoir that tugs at the heartstrings of readers and inspires the spirit of God in all.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Here I Am” by Ron Griffin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
