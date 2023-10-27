Author Dr. Stacy Burdick's New Audiobook, "A Biopsychosociospiritual Taxonomy," is a Compelling Guide to Starting One's Healing Through Sharing One's Pain and Trauma

Recent audiobook release “A Biopsychosociospiritual Taxonomy,” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Stacy Burdick, is a thought-provoking read that serves as an invitation to begin the often difficult yet healing and heartfelt journey of building better relationships with oneself, others, and the world.