Author Dr. Stacy Burdick's New Audiobook, "A Biopsychosociospiritual Taxonomy," is a Compelling Guide to Starting One's Healing Through Sharing One's Pain and Trauma
Recent audiobook release “A Biopsychosociospiritual Taxonomy,” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Stacy Burdick, is a thought-provoking read that serves as an invitation to begin the often difficult yet healing and heartfelt journey of building better relationships with oneself, others, and the world.
Salem, OR, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Stacy Burdick, a clinical pastoral doctor whose experience spans more than forty years, has completed his new audiobook, “A Biopsychosociospiritual Taxonomy”: a powerful and compelling read that explores crafting stronger connections with others through the sharing of personal stories of pain and struggles while listening to others with compassion and understanding.
Author Dr. Stacy Burdick is the founder of Behavioral Health LLC, a personhood-centered business dedicated to building better relationships by listening with compassion and adding value to the storyteller by appropriating the particular substance of empathy. Dr. Burdick has provided his person-valuing services both domestically and internationally serving alongside well-established organizations, including World Relief International, Union Gospel Mission, the local Psychiatric Crisis Center, local law enforcement, Oregon State Hospital, and Good Samaritan Hospital. The author has equipped hurting people to be conversive with their pain story; in so doing, his patients have experienced resolve and internalized personal value. These experiences are transformative, inviting the willing to transcend their pain and experience hope that will not disappoint.
“Sadly, and far too pervasive, submerged pain-narratives are so easily hidden and are historically, sometimes trapping humankind within gross diachronic amniotic darkness, where it is difficult to breath,” writes Dr. Burdick. “Embodied within this murky quality of inundated, panic-ridden, personal pain; unresolved pain is conceiving a murderer, nurturing unhealthy, dysfunctional generativity. This gravid amniote of hidden pain is as a lurking executioner, ready and able to dehumanize and kill: Bio by Psycho by Socio and Spiritual means. This readiness is a disturbing, diachronic constant; a vicious variable common to all life and living.
“When I reflect upon the intra-interpersonal experiences of my patients, empathy seems uncommon. Yet, what my patients, and all humankind, share in common is an undeniable connection with pain. The narrative connected to one's pain is meant to be shared not locked up in the dark recesses of ones' humanity. Unlocking one's pain-story, the Sufferer, may encounter intra-interpersonal relationships (IPRs) characterized by suffering, sharing, perseverance, character, compassion, empathy, and hope but not limited to these, along the way of their pilgrimage with pain. Other IPRs may involve oneself with breaking generational curses, conceiving healthy generativity, and embodying the resources to help others with a particular substance of empathy to help build better relationships.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Stacy Burdick’s new audiobook is an invitation to the narrative medicine of pain-sharing with self and others, through the avenues of compassion, empathy, and hope. Drawing on his years of professional experience, Dr. Burdick reveals just how deeply humans are connected through their pain, and the wonderful healing power that can begin through meaningful connections that only sharing such pain and validating the pain of others can build.
