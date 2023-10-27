Author Jennette Spencer's New Audiobook, "The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer," Documents the Author's Career as She Rose Through the Ranks in a Male Dominated Field
Recent audiobook release “The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer: Life Application Memoir,” from Audiobook Network author Jennette Spencer, shares the exceptional journey of the author as the first African American woman Signal Maintainer in the United States, a profession historically governed by men yet boldly dominated by a determined female pioneer.
Chicago, IL, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennette Spencer has completed her new audiobook, “The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer: Life Application Memoir”: an insightful diary details the author’s unique voyage through life, from her painful struggles within the four walls of her family’s two-room home in Southside Chicago, to the exceptional triumphs inside and outside the classroom, to the extreme pits and peaks of her life on railroads across America.
“Though there are 23.5 million black women in the United States, and we have dominated with excellence in every field from business, to technology, to the sciences, there still exists a challenge to be viewed as valuable, important, and necessary,” writes Jennette. “While many have attempted, not many have delivered an accurate portrayal of who we really are. Few are willing to capture the level of deep-seated grief we have carried as a result of being overlooked, underrated, undervalued, and berated. Rarely have those who are the writers of history cared enough to document or provide evidence of the power we truly possess.
“Although these challenges persist, I want to couple the responsibility of sharing with the world what it means to be black and a woman. In this book, I share a part of my journey as a black woman in America within a professional arena in which we are commonly outnumbered.”
“The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer” shares the exceptional journey of Jennette Spencer, the first African American woman Signal Maintainer (Engineer Department) in the United States, a profession historically governed by men yet boldly dominated by a determined female pioneer.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jennette Spencer’s new audiobook reveals how the author’s life on the tracks was perpetually scrutinized, as she was constantly undermined by her male counterparts, yet among the name-calling, workplace sabotage, and routine physical threats, she emerged as the first “queen” of the railroad. Through “The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer,” Jennette aims to encourage other women of color to know they are not alone in their fight to make space for themselves in male-dominated industries, and to not give up hope despite how difficult their path to success might seem.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer: Life Application Memoir” by Jennette Spencer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
