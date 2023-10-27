Author Jennette Spencer's New Audiobook, "The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer," Documents the Author's Career as She Rose Through the Ranks in a Male Dominated Field

Recent audiobook release “The Diary of a Black Railroad Pioneer: Life Application Memoir,” from Audiobook Network author Jennette Spencer, shares the exceptional journey of the author as the first African American woman Signal Maintainer in the United States, a profession historically governed by men yet boldly dominated by a determined female pioneer.