Author James Bulu's New Audiobook, "Devil’s Eye: Singularity," Follows One Man's Attempts to Save His Loved Ones and All of Mankind from a Dangerous, World-Ending Threat

Recent audiobook release “Devil’s Eye: Singularity,” from Audiobook Network author James Bulu, is a compelling tale that continues the adventures of Josh as he is whisked away on an unexpected mission, only to return and discover the arrival of a black hole is closer than ever. Now, Josh must attempt to bring down the global government agencies that refuse to do anything to stop the ongoing threat.