Author James Bulu's New Audiobook, "Devil’s Eye: Singularity," Follows One Man's Attempts to Save His Loved Ones and All of Mankind from a Dangerous, World-Ending Threat
Recent audiobook release “Devil’s Eye: Singularity,” from Audiobook Network author James Bulu, is a compelling tale that continues the adventures of Josh as he is whisked away on an unexpected mission, only to return and discover the arrival of a black hole is closer than ever. Now, Josh must attempt to bring down the global government agencies that refuse to do anything to stop the ongoing threat.
Duxbury, MD, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Bulu has completed his new audiobook, “Devil’s Eye: Singularity”: a captivating science fiction fantasy that centers around one man as he sets off on an unknown mission, all while the ongoing threat of a black hole continues to grow by the day.
Bulu shares, “Josh and Holly share only a short respite while Andrea is on the mend to explore their love before Josh embarks on the Gliese 581 mission; unbeknownst to him, they are to have one extra passenger for the ride. Upon his return, his actions leading up to the Vegas getaway lands him in trouble and removal from the Serenity program. Faced with the arrival of the black hole and his son, Josh must make a desperate attempt to get reinstated. Josh must take down the mighty goliath of governments to save his family from the ‘Devil’s Eye.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Bulu’s new audiobook is the second installment in the author’s epic “Devil’s Eye” series and is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seat as Josh’s story unfolds. With the future of humanity hanging in the balance, will Josh manage to put an end to the ever-growing threat against humanity, or lose all that he loves to the “Devil’s Eye”?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Devil’s Eye: Singularity” by James Bulu through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
