Civic Music MKE Presents Live at the Ivy House
"LIVE at the IVY HOUSE" will offer musical sets from jazz to classical and strings to singers. All performers are students and adults associated with Civic Music MKE. Count on a relaxed evening of great music and great variety. Let's mix it up! The music begins at 6:00 PM and admission is free. Musicians featured on November 8 will include: WA-WM Shining Strings, Ben Piette and Friends, Milwaukee Trombone Quartet, and The Yardbird Ensemble.
Milwaukee, WI, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, November 8, Civic Music MKE will host "LIVE at the IVY HOUSE," an evening of diverse musical performances at the Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay Street in Milwaukee. This free and public event begins at 6 PM and runs to 9 PM, with a variety of local musicians taking the stage to showcase the city's abundant musical talent.
LIVE at the IVY HOUSE follows the success of Civic Music MKE's May event, "CAN'T STOP THE MUSIC," held at the same venue. This event furthers Civic Music MKE's commitment to support live music for audiences throughout Milwaukee. As with all their events, this evening of entertainment is free and open to the public.
"Civic Music MKE is committed to ensuring live music is available to everyone in our community," said Pete Lange, Board President of Civic Music MKE. "We present our performances open to the public, free of charge, and in accessible venues. LIVE at the IVY HOUSE continues this tradition while celebrating the wealth of musical talent we have here in the Greater Milwaukee community."
The Ivy House, located at 906 S. Barclay Street, provides an ideal setting for an intimate evening of live music. Attendees can expect performances from jazz to classical and strings to singers throughout the three-hour event.
Civic Music MKE invites the Milwaukee community to join them on November 8 for an evening of great music offered by great musicians. To learn more about the event and about Civic Music MKE and their mission, visit www.civicmusicmilwaukee.org.
Musicians featured on November 8 will include:
West Allis West Milwaukee Shining Strings: led by Mary Pat Michels, 2015 Educator Award recipient.
Ben Piette and Friends: including 2019 High School Competition winner, saxophonist Casimir Riley
Milwaukee Trombone Quartet: with CIVIC MUSIC board member Kent Tess-Mattner
The Yardbird Ensemble: featuring current scholarship recipients, Adyn Hamann and Kue Xiong
About Civic Music MKE:
Now in its 105th season, Civic Music MKE supports music education and provides performance opportunities for young musicians in the greater Milwaukee area and honors their teachers who provide them with inspiration and citizens who keep music alive and thriving in the Greater Milwaukee area. Through instruction, coaching, scholarships, performance opportunities and award programs, CIVIC MUSIC MKE helps creative young people realize their dreams. Learn more at www.civicmusicmilwaukee.org. www.civicmusicmilwaukee.org
Contact
Nancy Herro
414-375-4875
https://www.civicmusicmilwaukee.org
