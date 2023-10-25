Civic Music MKE Presents Live at the Ivy House

"LIVE at the IVY HOUSE" will offer musical sets from jazz to classical and strings to singers. All performers are students and adults associated with Civic Music MKE. Count on a relaxed evening of great music and great variety. Let's mix it up! The music begins at 6:00 PM and admission is free. Musicians featured on November 8 will include: WA-WM Shining Strings, Ben Piette and Friends, Milwaukee Trombone Quartet, and The Yardbird Ensemble.