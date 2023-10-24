Santa Barbara Registered Investment Advisor Kip Lytel & RIA firm Montecito Capital Management Recognized as 2024 Global 100 Winner for Leading Financial Planner

The 2024 Global 100, consisting of only 100 of the World’s leading firms and individuals, awards Kip Lytel, CFA, as Leading Financial Planner in his leadership role at Montecito Capital Management. This is a testament to hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Global 100 provides a comprehensive understanding of firms that are leaders in their area of specialization.