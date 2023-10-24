Santa Barbara Registered Investment Advisor Kip Lytel & RIA firm Montecito Capital Management Recognized as 2024 Global 100 Winner for Leading Financial Planner
The 2024 Global 100, consisting of only 100 of the World’s leading firms and individuals, awards Kip Lytel, CFA, as Leading Financial Planner in his leadership role at Montecito Capital Management. This is a testament to hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Global 100 provides a comprehensive understanding of firms that are leaders in their area of specialization.
Santa Barbara, CA, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Founder, Kip Lytel, CFA, of Montecito Capital Management, has been recognized as Leading Financial Planner in 2024 by Global 100. This recognition marks a rise in global prominence with votes received from global readers in over 163 countries worldwide. The recognition highlights, "This is a testament to your hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Global 100 provides a comprehensive understanding of firms that are leaders in their area of specialization."
The Process
The Global 100 does not follow the usual process followed by many other publishers. It follows a very specific, very comprehensive process, not commonly used elsewhere in the industry.
Following the closure of the voting process, which follows a very strict format of self-submission and third-party nomination, firms are shortlisted and selected as winners in this elite group as follows:
Assessment stage:
For each category awarded, a proprietary method of analysis ranks winners based on their domestic and international work. This ranking method produces a list of shortlisted firms, based on a very comprehensive set of criteria.
Judging stage:
Once all votes have been received, an independent panel of judges review the votes within each category. The judges will assess the following in their considerations:
- The strategic nature of work conducted.
- The complexity of work conducted.
- The scale of work conducted.
- Whether the work conducted was done so in a speedy manner, and within budget.
- Any ground-breaking or innovative processes used during completion of conducted work.
The judges have been asked to focus strongly on the complexity and strategic significance of work conducted.
The above criteria underline’s the importance of the recognition each firm is receiving based on being recognized as a Global 100 awarded firm.
In summary, the Global 100 program provides a benchmark of the very best of the best industry leaders, exemplary team’s and distinguished organizations.
Contact
Montecito Capital Management GroupContact
Paul Turner
(805) 965-7955
http://www.mcapitalmgt.com
