Author Marcus Huff's New Audiobook, “Every Day I'm Married: The Importance of Being Intentional about Every Moment,” Provides the Tools to Make Any Relationship Last
Recent audiobook release “Every Day I'm Married: The Importance of Being Intentional about Every Moment,” from Audiobook Network author Marcus Huff, is an impactful guide to help couples navigate the ups and downs that married life often brings with it, providing advice gleaned from the author’s professional career as a marriage coach to help marriages survive any rough patch.
Snellville, GA, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marcus Huff, a marriage coach and motivational speaker from Detroit, Michigan, has completed his new audiobook, “Every Day I'm Married: The Importance of Being Intentional about Every Moment”: a realistic discussion of the importance of living with intention and devotion to your relationship to ensure longevity.
Along with his wife, author Marcus Huff led the marriage ministry for several years before becoming a youth leader. The author has been featured on several relationship podcasts and panels, and his passion for families also pours into his work as a community developer, developing black and brown communities across the country. A graduate of the University of Michigan, he and his wife have three children and live in Atlanta, Georgia.
“When my wife and I first got married, people told us that if we could make it the first year, third, fifth, and even seventh year, our marriage would be okay,” shares Huff. “I ironically struggled in each of these years in my marriage and learned there was no special milestone, but I had to be intentional about making it every day and moment in my marriage. I have now been married for fifteen years, and I have personal accounts and experiences through God's help of how we have navigated this life journey called marriage.
“This book is for a wife trying to get insight into how her husband thinks and a husband who can be self-centered like me and struggle to connect with his spouse and in marriage. Whether single and considering marriage, engaged to be married, newly married, or married for some time, there are impactful life lessons and principles for you.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marcus Huff’s new audiobook is an invaluable tool for married couples in order to successfully navigate whatever obstacles their union might be facing. Through his professional and personal experiences, Huff aims to help his listeners develop the habits and knowledge necessary to build a lasting union, so long as both partners are willing to put in the work.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Every Day I'm Married: The Importance of Being Intentional about Every Moment” by Marcus Huff through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
