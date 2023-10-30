Author Marcus Huff's New Audiobook, “Every Day I'm Married: The Importance of Being Intentional about Every Moment,” Provides the Tools to Make Any Relationship Last

Recent audiobook release “Every Day I'm Married: The Importance of Being Intentional about Every Moment,” from Audiobook Network author Marcus Huff, is an impactful guide to help couples navigate the ups and downs that married life often brings with it, providing advice gleaned from the author’s professional career as a marriage coach to help marriages survive any rough patch.