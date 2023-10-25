John C. Holoduek Jr. Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Fort Lee, NJ, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John C. Holoduek Jr. of Fort Lee, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education, social studies, and psychology.
About John C. Holoduek Jr.
John C. Holoduek Jr. is a social studies and psychology instructor at Lodi High School in Lodi, New Jersey. Holoduek instructs students in a Bergen Community College Dual-Enrolled psychology course and AP Psychology classes. He prepares lessons, materials, and classrooms for class activities, supplementing topics to enhance learning in various subjects. Holoduek is also working with students to start a Self-Improvement Club, and with coworkers on developing an online curriculum for U.S. History II.
Before Dec. 2021, Holoduek taught numerous social studies courses at Passaic Arts and Science Charter School, including AP Psychology, AP US History, and Personal Finance. Holoduek participated as an advisor in the collaborative Game Strategy Club.
Born on October 12, 1990, in North Bergen, New Jersey, John earned his M.A. in History Teacher Education from Rutgers University and NJIT in 2017 and his M.S. in Psychology from Grand Canyon University in 2022. Holoduek belongs to the APA, N.C.S.S., and NJEA.
In his spare time, John is active as a blessed Subdeacon at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in Spring Valley, NY. He enjoys family activities and baseball.
For more information, visit: Lodi High School.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
