Shannon I. Shaw Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Cedar Rapids, IA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shannon I. Shaw, ABV, ASA, MAFF, CBA, CVA, BVAL, ABAR of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting.
About Shannon I. Shaw
Shannon I. Shaw, ABV, ASA, MAFF, CBA, CVA, BVAL, ABAR is a partner, business valuation and litigation support leader for Adams Brown, a full-service accounting and business advisory firm serving small business, big business, nonprofits, and individuals. Prior to joining Adams Brown, Shaw was the managing member of Shaw BVLS. He recently sold the assets of Shaw BVLS to Adams Brown, joining them in their firm.
With over 31 years of experience, Shaw specializes in providing business valuations, litigation support, expert witness testimony, income tax analysis, financial/forensic analysis, bankruptcy, and merger and acquisition assistance to clients in a wide array of industries including financial institutions, construction manufacturing, and wholesale distribution. He has been recognized as an expert witness in Federal and State courts and arbitration hearings and has experience in both jury and bench trials. Shaw has defended his valuation work in front of the Internal Revenue Service and has presented on the subjects of business valuation, forensic accounting, lost profits, gift and estate tax planning, and various other areas of economic damages in numerous of states.
Shaw has been published in various national publications including The American Journal of Family Law (Aspen Publishers) and Valuing Professional Practices and Licenses (Wolters Kluwer). He is a member of the American Society of Appraisers; A.I.C.P.A.
Born on October 4, 1968, in Columbus, Georgia, Shannon received his B.S., Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. He married his wife, Sondra, in 2016 and is a father to two children and has four grandchildren. In his spare time, Shannon likes to ski and scuba dive.
For more information, visit www.adamsbrowncpa.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
