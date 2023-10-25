Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Chosen as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tinton Falls, NJ, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers of Tinton Falls, New Jersey has selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers
After more than 30 years of teaching, Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers retired from the New York City Department of Education in 2015. She taught elementary and middle school and had various responsibilities including teaching, mentoring, and serving on school committees.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers is a lifelong educator and administrator. She began her educational career in Trinidad/Tobago teaching early childhood education. She migrated to St. Croix, US Virgin Island where she met and married Edme, and had two sons. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. She strongly believes that children should be exposed to various disciplines in the arts including instrumental music, singing, dance, and drama, as it helps them to be socially well-rounded.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers received a B.S. in Education from CUNY Medgar Evers College, graduating in three years. In her senior year, she participated in a protest for daycare and equality for women students at the college, which resulted in victory. She has a M.Ed. in Elementary/Special Education from Long Island University, Brooklyn campus, and an Ed.D. in Education from the College of New Rochelle.
An entrepreneur and an avid philanthropist, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers belongs to the N.E.A. With an inquisitive appetite for learning about international cultures including their basic lifestyle, culinary food, music, religion, and education, she attributes her passion for travel to her high school years studying world history. She has traveled extensively to most Caribbean countries, Italy, Belgium, and throughout Europe, and most recently to Liberia, Africa. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers visited her parent’s birthplace, Grenada, and reunited with her aunt, who recently departed at the age of 101. Her humanitarian work continues as she plans to pay a return visit to Guyana, South America this upcoming August.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
