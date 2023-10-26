GoodLight Natural Candles New Telluride-Themed Holiday Advent Calendar
GoodLight Natural Candles has unveiled their 2023 holiday candle advent calendar, which this year is inspired by the company’s hometown of Telluride, Colorado.
Telluride, CO, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 2023 Eco-Friendly Gift Set inspired by company’s Colorado hometown Telluride:
GoodLight Natural Candles has unveiled their 2023 holiday candle advent calendar, which this year is inspired by the company’s hometown of Telluride, Colorado. For the cover of GoodLight’s second annual advent calendar, the company chose a winter night’s scene of downtown Telluride, with snow-covered Ajax Mountain rising in the background over Main Street (aka Colorado Avenue). The interior of the set features one of Telluride's classic miner-era Victorian homes, with seven specially designed scented holiday candles waiting in surprise behind the home’s windows and door. Each paraffin-free, plant-based candle is infused with one of GoodLight’s proprietary phthalate-free, all-natural scents, all of which evoke warm and cozy December nights at home. Once again, GoodLight has created the perfect gift for the holidays – for your family, your kids’ teachers, your neighbors, office mates, or maybe just for yourself.
Don’t forget – gifts from GoodLight give back. GoodLight is the Mission-Driven Candle Company, and all purchases (not just during the holidays, but year-round) support a wide range of environmental non- profits and their initiatives around sustainability and stewardship.
GoodLight’s Holiday Advent Calendar can be found at Whole Foods Markets, other select retailers, and at GoodLight Natural Candles' website.
