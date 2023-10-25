Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com.
North Hollywood, CA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Innerspace Cases, a leading case maker for the motion picture equipment industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation – state-of-the-art cases designed exclusively for the ARRI SkyPanel X. These cases mark a significant step forward in safeguarding and enhancing the mobility of the ARRI SkyPanel X, a revolutionary lighting fixture in the film and television industry.
The Innerspace Cases team has meticulously crafted these cases to meet the unique demands of professionals who rely on the ARRI SkyPanel X for their creative lighting needs. With a focus on durability, functionality, and aesthetics, these cases provide the ultimate protection while ensuring ease of transportation for the ARRI SkyPanel X.
Key Features of Innerspace Cases's ARRI SkyPanel X Cases:
Rugged Construction: The cases are ATA rated and built with high-quality materials to withstand the rigors of on-set use and transport, protecting the ARRI SkyPanel X from bumps, drops, and other potential hazards.
Custom Fit: Precision engineering ensures a snug fit for the ARRI SkyPanel X and its accessories, preventing any movement during transit and maintaining the fixture's integrity.
Accessibility: Thoughtfully designed openings and compartments allow easy access to the light and its accessories.
Portability: The cases feature ergonomic recessed handles and smooth-rolling wheels for effortless transportation, making it convenient for professionals to take their lighting setup wherever their creative endeavors lead them.
Aesthetically Pleasing: The sleek and professional design of the cases complements the sophistication of the ARRI SkyPanel X, reflecting Innerspace Cases' commitment to both form and function.
"We are excited to introduce these cases as an integral addition to our product lineup," said Nicoletta Kaye, Innerspace Cases's head of sales. "Our team has put a tremendous amount of effort into creating cases that not only protect the ARRI SkyPanel X but also enhance the overall user experience. These cases exemplify our dedication to providing top-notch solutions for industry professionals."
The ARRI SkyPanel X cases are now available for purchase directly from their website and authorized distributors.
For more information, please visit InnerspaceCases.com or contact 818-767-3030.
About Innerspace Cases: Innerspace Cases is a division of The Armored Trunk Manufacturing Company, a family-run company with over one hundred years of case-making experience in Los Angeles. Innerspace has evolved with the filmmaking community over the years but maintains a commitment to manufacturing quality cases that will outlast the equipment they protect.
Press Contact:
Natalia Kaye
Media Relations
Innerspace Cases
818-767-3030
info@innerspacecases.com
The Innerspace Cases team has meticulously crafted these cases to meet the unique demands of professionals who rely on the ARRI SkyPanel X for their creative lighting needs. With a focus on durability, functionality, and aesthetics, these cases provide the ultimate protection while ensuring ease of transportation for the ARRI SkyPanel X.
Key Features of Innerspace Cases's ARRI SkyPanel X Cases:
Rugged Construction: The cases are ATA rated and built with high-quality materials to withstand the rigors of on-set use and transport, protecting the ARRI SkyPanel X from bumps, drops, and other potential hazards.
Custom Fit: Precision engineering ensures a snug fit for the ARRI SkyPanel X and its accessories, preventing any movement during transit and maintaining the fixture's integrity.
Accessibility: Thoughtfully designed openings and compartments allow easy access to the light and its accessories.
Portability: The cases feature ergonomic recessed handles and smooth-rolling wheels for effortless transportation, making it convenient for professionals to take their lighting setup wherever their creative endeavors lead them.
Aesthetically Pleasing: The sleek and professional design of the cases complements the sophistication of the ARRI SkyPanel X, reflecting Innerspace Cases' commitment to both form and function.
"We are excited to introduce these cases as an integral addition to our product lineup," said Nicoletta Kaye, Innerspace Cases's head of sales. "Our team has put a tremendous amount of effort into creating cases that not only protect the ARRI SkyPanel X but also enhance the overall user experience. These cases exemplify our dedication to providing top-notch solutions for industry professionals."
The ARRI SkyPanel X cases are now available for purchase directly from their website and authorized distributors.
For more information, please visit InnerspaceCases.com or contact 818-767-3030.
About Innerspace Cases: Innerspace Cases is a division of The Armored Trunk Manufacturing Company, a family-run company with over one hundred years of case-making experience in Los Angeles. Innerspace has evolved with the filmmaking community over the years but maintains a commitment to manufacturing quality cases that will outlast the equipment they protect.
Press Contact:
Natalia Kaye
Media Relations
Innerspace Cases
818-767-3030
info@innerspacecases.com
Contact
Innerspace CasesContact
Natalia Kaye
818-767-3030
www.innerspacecases.com
Natalia Kaye
818-767-3030
www.innerspacecases.com
Categories