Author Elaine Nelson's New Audiobook, "First the Fire, Then the Lie," Follows the Author's Experiences in the Colorado Foster System After Being Separated from Her Mother

Recent audiobook release “First the Fire, Then the Lie,” from Audiobook Network author Elaine Nelson, is the powerful true story of the author's childhood, and how, after tragedy and her mother's diagnosis of schizophrenia, Elaine was separated from her sisters and became a part of the Colorado foster care system. Through incredible courage, Elaine learned how to navigate the system and survive.