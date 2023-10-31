Author Elaine Nelson's New Audiobook, "First the Fire, Then the Lie," Follows the Author's Experiences in the Colorado Foster System After Being Separated from Her Mother
Recent audiobook release “First the Fire, Then the Lie,” from Audiobook Network author Elaine Nelson, is the powerful true story of the author's childhood, and how, after tragedy and her mother's diagnosis of schizophrenia, Elaine was separated from her sisters and became a part of the Colorado foster care system. Through incredible courage, Elaine learned how to navigate the system and survive.
Huntsville, AL, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Nelson, a loving mother, grandmother, and award-winning artist, has completed her new audiobook, “First the Fire, Then the Lie”: a profound memoir that dives into the author’s childhood and the tragedies she faced at a young age that forever shaped the woman she would become.
Born in the beautiful Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, author Elaine Nelson often felt a strong desire to become an accomplished artist all throughout her formative years. She also desired to become a professional comedian as she found peace and joy in telling a good joke. Elaine continued with her passion as an artist in between jobs, making sure to keep a positive attitude wherever she went. After moving to East St. Louis, Elaine obtained her GED, later attending the local State Community College seeking a degree in business administration. She immediately began working for the University of Illinois cooperative extension service for seven years. Elaine later moved to Jennings, Missouri where she was employed by Emerson Electric space and electronics division for six years before moving one more time to Huntsville, Alabama, where she has resided with her family for the past twenty-five years.
After working at Nissan auto sales for five years, Elaine returned back to work in the electrical field, finding employment with several electric companies until the Covid pandemic began. During this time, she discovered it was time for her to tell her story, thus her first novel was born. The author has exhibited her paintings at galleries, on TV, and in newspapers, and she has even received a culture showcase award from Boeing and an officially commended award from the Department of the Army.
“This story takes place in the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, in the early fifties,” writes Elaine. “[I] was a happy, playful five-year-old living with her single mom and four older sisters. Then tragedy suddenly struck home. A short time later, [my] mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and chronic depression. As a result of [my] mother's illness, [my sister and I] were separated and placed in foster homes. After several temporary stays with [my] grandparents and other relatives, [I] became property of the state of Colorado, placed permanently into the foster care system.”
Elaine continues, “After years of suppressing the dark fires and lies of [my] haunting memories, [I] found strength in forgiveness and love, and now [I have] opened up to the world to share [my] challenges, hoping in some small way others will draw strength from her stories of survival.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Elaine Nelson’s new audiobook is an unforgettable true story of her perseverance and determination in navigating life through the Colorado foster care system, and her fight to overcome every challenge she was presented with. Heartbreaking and emotionally explosive, Elaine weaves a deeply personal and intimate self-portrait that is sure to inspire and remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “First the Fire, Then the Lie” by Elaine Nelson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
