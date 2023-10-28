U.S. News & World Report Names Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Among Best Hospitals for 2023-2024 in Cancer Care
Presbyterian/St. Luke's recognized as top hospital in Colorado and #46 in the US for cancer care.
Denver, CO, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals. The rankings assist patients and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them. Presbyterian/St. Luke’s ranks as the #1 hospital for cancer care in Colorado and #46 in the nation according to the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings.
“I am extremely proud of P/SL, in partnership with the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute and our renowned team of oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, surgeons, nurses, techs and support staff,” stated Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO. “The most important part of this ranking is that higher numbers suggest better survival odds, fewer complications and more patients treated. Patients deserve to have the best care available and they can be more confident than ever that the best cancer care is available at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience. P/SL performed especially well in Leukemia, Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma. A hospital's blood cancer score is based on multiple data categories, including patient outcomes, volume, cancer center designation and more. Over 3,136 hospitals were evaluated and eligible hospitals received one of three ratings - high performing (351 hospitals), average (1,039 hospitals) or below average (436 hospitals). P/SL was among the highest performing, ranking 5/5 in Survival, Readmission Prevention, Patient Experience, Number of Patients served and Nurse Staffing.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.
About Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
For more than 140 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain, Great Plains region and around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, cardiovascular services, cancer care, blood & marrow transplant, labor & delivery/mom & baby, maternal-fetal care, orthopedics, spine, kidney/liver transplant, hyperbaric medicine, wound healing, infectious disease and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and P/SL, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most
community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
