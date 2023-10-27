P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence) Honors their New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed below.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Alexandra Guarnaschelli--Food/Beverages
Alice M. Austin--Healthcare
Allison P. Hart--Retail Industry
Angela E. McCoy--Motivational Speaker
Ann Williams--Publishing
April K. Toy--Law/Legal Services
Ashley L. Cross--Health/Fitness
Aurora L. Dominguez--Education
Becky R. Pierce--Utilities
Blasia Rivet--Healthcare
Bridgette M. Pearce--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Brooke A. Maier--Medical Equipment
Carol Crosby Schleicher--Event Services
Carrie Barnes Recker--Consulting
Catherine Davis--Healthcare
Celine M. Osmolinski--Healthcare
Chantal Raynard--Beauty/Cosmetics
Cheree Byrd--Beauty/Cosmetics
Cheri S. Carrico--Education
Cheryl A, Danehart--Publishing
Chinna Mack--Healthcare
Damaris Melendez--Health Services
Dana Walsh Sivak--Law/Legal Services
Dana A. Karanik--Health Services
Dana Leigh Menendez--Education
Dawn M. Daubert--Healthcare
Debra Barner--Consulting
Debra L. Shepherd--Education
Dianna L. Collier--Life Coaching
Dorothy Miller--Government
Dory A. Cifelli--Insurance
Dovie J. Coleman--Mental Health Care
Elisabeth Oldmixon--Life Coaching
Elizabeth Perez--Consulting
Ellen Remmert--Real Estate Agency
Erin D. Brooks--Law/Legal Services
Felicia E. Smith--Real Estate
Fernanda Ravazzolo--Nutrition/Wellness
Gayle Marriner-Smith--Real Estate
Genie Castro--Creative Art
Gina L. Taylor--Accounting
Gloria P. Lee--Art
Heather MulÃ©--Financial Services
Holly Shantara Farrow--Life Coaching
Holly Lynn O'Shea--Retail Industry
Irma Hall--HVAC
Jamie Kathryn Schulinn--Mental Health Care
Jamie M. Craig--Retail Industry
Janet P. McCanless--Publishing
Janice Trinette Chase--E-Commerce
Janine Parisi--Education
Janisha N. Richardson--Financial Services
Jay Sabir--Retail Industry
Jaynell M. Smith-Cameron--Healthcare
Jeannie Flinn Furlong--Education
Jennifer A. Donnelly--Healthcare
Jennifer A. Stoller--Retail Industry
Jennifer H. Chavous--Transportation
Jo Diamond--Mental Health Care
Jodi Fein--Real Estate
Josefina E. Cali'--Mental Health Care
Judy Welden--Entertainment
Julia Marie Green--Technology
Karen Snell--Cleaning Service
Karyn Stiles--Financial Services
Kate L. Mesic--Law/Legal Services
Kay Daughrity--Real Estate
Kelly Rae Fischer--Information Technology/IT
Khadijah Sellers--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kimberly Baker--Automotive
Kimberly Hightower--Life Coaching
Kimberly Purscell--Consulting
Kristi DiPaolo--Other
Kristi L. Cortina--Healthcare
Kristina E. Garcia--Pharmaceuticals
Lakevia S. McCollum--Life Coaching
Larissa Redeye--Government
Lauren Irica Lyons--Apparel/Fashion
Leah Morris--Life Coaching
Leslie Kay Hickcox--Education
Licia E. Clifton-James--Education
Lina Lopes--Real Estate
Linda Bates Peterson--Education
Linda Pellegrino--Broadcasting
Linda V. Callicutt--Real Estate
Lorrie Ann--Photography
Marguerite M. Bam--Health Services
Mari Dwyer--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maria Alejandra Giraldo Arredondo--Education
Marie Rooney--Mental Health Care
Marta Febos--Education
Michele Fata-Lotto--Education
Michelle Areyzaga--Entertainment
Monique L. Corker--Insurance
Natalie F. Seals--Food/Beverages
Nia M. Foster--Retail Industry
Nischelle Turner--Entertainment
Norma A. Avitua-Ovalle--Healthcare
Orian C. Rolle--Healthcare
Pam O'Brien--Nutrition/Wellness
Pamela Fomunung--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patricia Schoch--Publishing
Perla M. Exinia--Government
Phyllis Clower--Other
Power Magazine--Advertising/Marketing
Rachunda L. Gaines--Hospitality
Rainere Martin--Entertainment
Rajasree Roy--Healthcare
Rebecca L. Felicinano--Healthcare
Rita Busch--Education
Rita P. O'Malley--Education
Ruth A. Opalewski--Education
Sally O. Donlon--Education
Sanyia J. Ross--Sports
Sarah Ash--Healthcare
Sarah M. Hunter--Healthcare
Shandy Shafer--Creative Art
Sheana Firth--Graphic Design/Web Design
Shelly Winterboer--Life Coaching
Shirley Reul--Nutrition/Wellness
Shirley A. McCou Barlow--Education
Sonia Diaz--Healthcare
Sue Ellyn Barton--Publishing
Susan Lascelles--Art
Susan Lautner--Alternative Medicine
Tamika M. Gibson-Deshazor--Non-Profit/Volunteering
TaTaka Perry--Healthcare
Terri L. Gabriel--Government
Terryl Ann Reed--Museums/Institutions
Tessa Levitt--Education
Tina Gray--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Vanessa Kahlon--Publishing
Vanessa F. Clark--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Veraneka Begin--Beauty/Cosmetics
Vickie Rucker--Mental Health Care
Yanping Yu--Healthcare
For more information, visit www.powerwomenofexcellence.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
