Creative Biolabs Unveils ADC Services, Igniting Excitement in the Biotech Industry
Shirley, NY, October 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Creative Biolabs, a prominent provider of groundbreaking biotechnology solutions, proudly announced the expansion of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) business with the introduction of novel services.
In response to the escalating demand for precision therapies, ADCs have emerged as a promising and efficacious treatment modality, which integrate the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic drugs, delivering a highly targeted approach to cancer therapy. Creative Biolabs, specializing in antibody discovery and synthetic chemistry, is unwavering in its commitment to furnishing cutting-edge ADC development solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.
As a part of their expanded ADC services, Creative Biolabs has introduced the antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) development program. This pioneering service harnesses the unique properties of oligonucleotides and antibodies to reach enhanced therapeutic potential. By conjugating oligonucleotides with antibodies, the AOCs constructed can trigger complex biological mechanisms ranging from immune responses to cell differentiation, apoptosis, and protein expression, and thereby apply to multiple academic and industrial fields.
The selection of a payload or cytotoxic drug is pivotal in ensuring the safety and efficacy of ADCs. Creative Biolabs offers a comprehensive array of highly potent ADC toxins targeting different cellular pathways, encompassing microtubule assembly and dynamics (microtubule toxins), DNA biochemistry and structure (DNA toxins), and gene transcription (transcription toxins). Each toxin undergoes meticulous selection and evaluation to align with the specific requirements of individual ADC projects.
Furthermore, Creative Biolabs acknowledges the critical role of ADC linkers in determining the stability and controlled release of cytotoxic drugs and has launched a diverse spectrum of chemical linkers with distinct properties, including cleavable linkers and non-cleavable linkers. These linkers, with over 95% purity, are designed to facilitate the conjugation of toxins to antibodies while dictating the controlled release of the cytotoxic payload, aiming to assist in the development of ADCs with superior chemical and serum stability.
"The expansion of our ADC services is designed to address the pressing needs of our clients in the field of targeted cancer therapy," affirmed a scientist at Creative Biolabs. "We are thrilled to present these innovative solutions, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of novel ADCs with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles."
Backed by a team of seasoned scientists and state-of-the-art platforms, Creative Biolabs is well-prepared to offer comprehensive ADC development services, spanning from target identification to preclinical validation. They maintain a close collaborative relationship with clients to customize ADC solutions that precisely align with their distinct requirements.
For additional information about Creative Biolabs and their ADC services, please visit their official website at https://www.creative-biolabs.com/adc/.
About
Creative Biolabs is a globally renowned provider of biotechnology solutions. Armed with years of experience and expertise, the company offers an extensive array of services, encompassing antibody engineering, bioconjugation, and immunotherapy development. Their dedication lies in delivering innovative solutions that advance the field of biotechnology and ultimately improve precision medicine. In the forthcoming season of 2023, Creative Biolabs will present at multiple industry events, among which the World ADC San Diego Summit is exactly where their ADC expertise can be fully revealed.
Candy Swift
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creative-biolabs.com/
