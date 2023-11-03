Author TK Cassidy's New Audiobook, “Whoodah Thunket and the Girls,” is About Three 70-Year-Old Sisters Who Resurrect Skills Necessary to Pay Off an Old Debt
Recent audiobook release “Whoodah Thunket and the Girls,” from Audiobook Network author TK Cassidy, is a fascinating novel about three 70-year-old sisters who turn to the skills they were taught as children—cat burglary—to pay off an old debt.
New York, NY, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TK Cassidy, who started writing at the age of seven, has completed her new audiobook, “Whoodah Thunket and the Girls”: an entertaining novel that invites readers to enjoy the fun as the ladies embark on adventures such as climbing a rickety ladder to get into a house that they think is safe, outsmarting a pretty clever silent Doberman in another heist, and finally, roaming unsupervised through a “specialty” bakery. Along the way, they meet three gentlemen who become love interests.
“This has been a fun story to write. The story was originally birthed when I saw a greeting card with three little old ladies sitting in the middle of a hectic train station,” writes Cassidy. “They looked to be triplets; grey haired, support hose and orthopedic shoes. Two were looking into a purse while the third stared off into space. Immediately, I saw my main characters: Niddie, the oldest and most independent; Aggie, the middle and the peace maker; and Poppet, the youngest who was always needy, always in a different place than her sisters.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author TK Cassidy’s new audiobook is an unexpected comedy that follows the sisters on their wild escapades.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Whoodah Thunket and the Girls” by TK Cassidy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
