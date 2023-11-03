Author Vicky Lynn Thomas's New Audiobook, "The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring," Explores the Value of Mentoring Women in Christian Teachings

Recent audiobook release “The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring: Women mentoring women with Christ at the Center,” from Audiobook Network author Vicky Lynn Thomas, provides a faith-based look at the ways in which a woman can benefit from Christian mentoring and learning to give glory to the Lord through one's daily actions and practices.