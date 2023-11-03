Author Vicky Lynn Thomas's New Audiobook, "The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring," Explores the Value of Mentoring Women in Christian Teachings
Recent audiobook release “The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring: Women mentoring women with Christ at the Center,” from Audiobook Network author Vicky Lynn Thomas, provides a faith-based look at the ways in which a woman can benefit from Christian mentoring and learning to give glory to the Lord through one's daily actions and practices.
Nixa, MO, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vicky Lynn Thomas, a Christian woman who has devoted her life to serving God and others through active mentoring, has completed her new audiobook, “The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring: Women mentoring women with Christ at the Center”: a compelling look at the ways a woman’s life can be changed when mentored with a Christian perspective, through the use of real-life situations and Biblical scripture.
After being struck by a car while in a crosswalk in college, author Vicky Lynn Thomas was told she would never walk again, but after many surgeries and miracles, the author overcame her struggles to return to school. She earned a BA in history, a BS in education, and an MS in library science and subsequently spent seventeen years as a school library media specialist.
Vicky’s empathy and understanding regarding the needs and trials of others gave her many opportunities to mentor other women, while the time spent recovering from surgeries also allowed her hours to spend studying the Bible and writing. Her studies and insights obtained from studying and mentoring women gave Vicky the desire to tell others about the rewards and benefits of serving God and others through Active Relational Christian Mentoring. Vicky also writes a blog each week, which can be found at www.activementoringinchrist.com.
Vicky shares, “Although most Christian women wear several hats covering many responsibilities, many have little time to fulfill their desire to be of service to the Lord and others. Have you ever wished that you could do more than you are doing right now for the Lord? Have you ever thought about serving in your church community but nothing seems to fit your time frame or abilities? Whether you are a wife, mother, partner to your spouse, sole breadwinner, or even a career woman, most Christian women have a heart for serving the Lord. However, women often do not know where to start even though they may have a deep longing to serve God and others or to bring Christ's message to those who don't know him.
“This book will show women the importance of and the ease of engaging in Active Relational Christian Mentoring (ARCM). Through true mentoring stories, the author also explains and demonstrates the importance of Christ being at the center of all mentoring relationships. Having Christ at the center of the braided three-strand cord of mentoring means positive, meaningful, and loving help is there for both the mentor and mentee. The three-strand cord of ARCM also provides a caring and efficient way for Christian women to support, encourage, enlighten, and empower other women through the development of godly mentoring relationships. It is through their personal relationships that women are given the opportunity to shine the light of Christ on others.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Vicky Lynn Thomas’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking testimony to the incredible power of Christian mentoring, and the ways in which Christ’s teachings can positively impact and shape a woman’s journey through life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring: Women mentoring women with Christ at the Center” by Vicky Lynn Thomas through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
After being struck by a car while in a crosswalk in college, author Vicky Lynn Thomas was told she would never walk again, but after many surgeries and miracles, the author overcame her struggles to return to school. She earned a BA in history, a BS in education, and an MS in library science and subsequently spent seventeen years as a school library media specialist.
Vicky’s empathy and understanding regarding the needs and trials of others gave her many opportunities to mentor other women, while the time spent recovering from surgeries also allowed her hours to spend studying the Bible and writing. Her studies and insights obtained from studying and mentoring women gave Vicky the desire to tell others about the rewards and benefits of serving God and others through Active Relational Christian Mentoring. Vicky also writes a blog each week, which can be found at www.activementoringinchrist.com.
Vicky shares, “Although most Christian women wear several hats covering many responsibilities, many have little time to fulfill their desire to be of service to the Lord and others. Have you ever wished that you could do more than you are doing right now for the Lord? Have you ever thought about serving in your church community but nothing seems to fit your time frame or abilities? Whether you are a wife, mother, partner to your spouse, sole breadwinner, or even a career woman, most Christian women have a heart for serving the Lord. However, women often do not know where to start even though they may have a deep longing to serve God and others or to bring Christ's message to those who don't know him.
“This book will show women the importance of and the ease of engaging in Active Relational Christian Mentoring (ARCM). Through true mentoring stories, the author also explains and demonstrates the importance of Christ being at the center of all mentoring relationships. Having Christ at the center of the braided three-strand cord of mentoring means positive, meaningful, and loving help is there for both the mentor and mentee. The three-strand cord of ARCM also provides a caring and efficient way for Christian women to support, encourage, enlighten, and empower other women through the development of godly mentoring relationships. It is through their personal relationships that women are given the opportunity to shine the light of Christ on others.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Vicky Lynn Thomas’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking testimony to the incredible power of Christian mentoring, and the ways in which Christ’s teachings can positively impact and shape a woman’s journey through life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Three-Strand Cord of Active Relational Christian Mentoring: Women mentoring women with Christ at the Center” by Vicky Lynn Thomas through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories