Paul Zylstra's New Audiobook, "Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality," Explores the Concepts of the Conscience as It Relates to Biblical Psychology

“Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality,” is a recent audiobook release from Audiobook Network. Author Paul Zylstra is a takes a thought-provoking look at the immaterial aspects of mankind, with an emphasis on the conscience, and its relationship to philosophy, as well as what the Bible has to say about such topics.