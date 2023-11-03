Paul Zylstra's New Audiobook, "Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality," Explores the Concepts of the Conscience as It Relates to Biblical Psychology
“Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality,” is a recent audiobook release from Audiobook Network. Author Paul Zylstra is a takes a thought-provoking look at the immaterial aspects of mankind, with an emphasis on the conscience, and its relationship to philosophy, as well as what the Bible has to say about such topics.
Bussey, IA, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Zylstra has completed his new audiobook “Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality”: a compelling read that explores the immaterial aspects of man, focusing on the conscience of the individual, and what the Holy Scripture has to say about such aspects in regard to morality and philosophy.
“This study is about man’s immaterial parts, and the conscience specifically,” Zylstra writes. “It starts with a description of each part as viewed from the standpoint of the Bible. After a cursory description of the immaterial parts of man in Part 1, a detailed biblical description of the conscience will follow in Part 2. This will include a description of the conscience, its definition, its origins, a description of various types of conscience, and some examples of the conscience found in the Bible.
“Finally, in Part 3, comparisons will be made between the Biblical understanding of the conscience and that found in law, psychology, philosophy, and modern behavior manipulation. The antithetical nature of modern philosophies to that of the Bible will become apparent. The tools used to allow people to conclude that right is wrong, and wrong is right will also be discussed.
“The Bible has a great deal to say about man’s immaterial parts, and this fact has been both maligned and avoided by those who would claim a superior knowledge of the subject from a non-theistic perspective. The silence of the faithful and the supposed superiority of worldly philosophy are leading to moral decline in every respect. Hopefully some light will be shed both on the good and the bad.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Zylstra’s new audiobook is the second in a series of four books for Christian counselors working with people dealing with divorce, addiction, PTSD, and depression. Through sharing his research and writings, Zylstra hopes to provide an explanation of Biblical psychology contrasted with secular psychology that will hopefully help listeners challenge their preconceived notions on what the conscience is, and God’s ultimate teachings on it.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality” by Paul Zylstra through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“This study is about man’s immaterial parts, and the conscience specifically,” Zylstra writes. “It starts with a description of each part as viewed from the standpoint of the Bible. After a cursory description of the immaterial parts of man in Part 1, a detailed biblical description of the conscience will follow in Part 2. This will include a description of the conscience, its definition, its origins, a description of various types of conscience, and some examples of the conscience found in the Bible.
“Finally, in Part 3, comparisons will be made between the Biblical understanding of the conscience and that found in law, psychology, philosophy, and modern behavior manipulation. The antithetical nature of modern philosophies to that of the Bible will become apparent. The tools used to allow people to conclude that right is wrong, and wrong is right will also be discussed.
“The Bible has a great deal to say about man’s immaterial parts, and this fact has been both maligned and avoided by those who would claim a superior knowledge of the subject from a non-theistic perspective. The silence of the faithful and the supposed superiority of worldly philosophy are leading to moral decline in every respect. Hopefully some light will be shed both on the good and the bad.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Zylstra’s new audiobook is the second in a series of four books for Christian counselors working with people dealing with divorce, addiction, PTSD, and depression. Through sharing his research and writings, Zylstra hopes to provide an explanation of Biblical psychology contrasted with secular psychology that will hopefully help listeners challenge their preconceived notions on what the conscience is, and God’s ultimate teachings on it.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Our Spiritual Compass: The Conscience and Morality” by Paul Zylstra through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories