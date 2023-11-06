Author C.C. Milton's New Audiobook, “Embers of Darkness (Flames of Adventure),” Follows a Teenage Warrior Whose Desire to Discover Her Past Might be Her Undoing

Recent audiobook release “Embers of Darkness (Flames of Adventure),” from Audiobook Network author C.C. Milton, is a captivating and gripping fantasy adventure that follows Aluxes, a half-human who knows nothing about her true origins. After years of bullying for her non-human half, Aluxes must be careful not to let her anger lead her down a path of self-destruction.