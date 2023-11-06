Author C.C. Milton's New Audiobook, “Embers of Darkness (Flames of Adventure),” Follows a Teenage Warrior Whose Desire to Discover Her Past Might be Her Undoing
Recent audiobook release “Embers of Darkness (Flames of Adventure),” from Audiobook Network author C.C. Milton, is a captivating and gripping fantasy adventure that follows Aluxes, a half-human who knows nothing about her true origins. After years of bullying for her non-human half, Aluxes must be careful not to let her anger lead her down a path of self-destruction.
New York, NY, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C.C. Milton has completed his new audiobook, “Embers of Darkness (Flames of Adventure)”: a riveting story of a young teen who, after growing up in an orphanage and being bullied for who she is, does what she must in order to learn about her unknown past.
“At the age of three, Aluxes's entire village was slaughtered and she was the sole survivor,” writes C.C. “Found by the nun Mildred, she was raised in an orphanage. Just being half-human can make life difficult for some but it is harder for Aluxes as her half is unknown, and people fear what they do not know. Surviving the harsh reality of being constantly bullied by others has filled her with two desires-to become a warrior to earn the respect of others, and to find out about her past.
“Now sixteen, she is considered an adult and can sign up for the military. With anger in her heart and hatred in her mind, will she find the peace she's been striving for? Or will it lead her down a dark path? In this unforgiving world? Only time will tell.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author C.C. Milton’s new audiobook is a riveting fantasy story that’s sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Aluxes’s quest to discover who she truly is and what happened the night of her village’s massacre. Expertly paced and full of suspense, C.C. weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that will keep readers spellbound, and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Embers of Darkness (Flames of Adventure)” by C.C. Milton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
