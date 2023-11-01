Let's Get Wicked Orlando Presented by Lunattix
A steampunk, oddities, and gothic fantasy expo is coming to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on November 11.
Orlando, FL, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lunattix LLC is pleased to bring Wicked World to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on November 11, 2023. This is a celebration of the Orlando community artists and vendors specializing in the oddities, steampunk, and horror collections.
As a one-day pop-up event, Wicked World offers a fun and interactive event for families to attend after Halloween to celebrate the strange and unusual Orlando art community. With over 100 artists and vendors scheduled to attend, this pre-holiday shopping market has a little bit of everything.
“We look for opportunities to highlight our local art community and bring out vendors who don’t traditionally attend these type of fandom focused events,” says Naomi Chusid, Lunattix co-founder.
This event includes fandom cosplay contests, shopping, food, and activities for all ages. Tickets are just $5/person and kids 12 and under are free to attend. Parking is free. Event runs 10AM – 6PM.
Purchase tickets here
As a one-day pop-up event, Wicked World offers a fun and interactive event for families to attend after Halloween to celebrate the strange and unusual Orlando art community. With over 100 artists and vendors scheduled to attend, this pre-holiday shopping market has a little bit of everything.
“We look for opportunities to highlight our local art community and bring out vendors who don’t traditionally attend these type of fandom focused events,” says Naomi Chusid, Lunattix co-founder.
This event includes fandom cosplay contests, shopping, food, and activities for all ages. Tickets are just $5/person and kids 12 and under are free to attend. Parking is free. Event runs 10AM – 6PM.
Purchase tickets here
Contact
LunattixContact
Naomi Chusid
407-704-0562
www.lunattix.com
Naomi Chusid
407-704-0562
www.lunattix.com
Categories