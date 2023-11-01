Central Data and Kodaris Form Partnership to Empower Wholesale Distributors with an Open Technology Platform for CloudSuite Distribution
Central Data, a leading SaaS solutions provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Kodaris, a powerful supply chain SaaS platform, aimed at revolutionizing the way Wholesale Distributors interface with Infor CloudSuite Distribution.
This powerful alliance brings together Central Data's expertise in CloudSuite and Kodaris' in-depth knowledge in Distribution, Supply Chain, Commerce, AR Automation and more that will deliver unparalleled support to Wholesale Distributors in optimizing their digital transformation.
CloudSuite Distribution, a robust ERP platform designed by Infor and developed for Wholesale Distributors, continues to gain market share for its advanced capabilities in streamlining operations, enhancing productivity, and improving overall business performance. Central Data and Kodaris understand the unique challenges faced by Wholesale Distributors in adopting and integrating new technology stacks into their workflows to optimize revenue and efficiency.
By joining forces, Central Data and Kodaris can now deliver a comprehensive range of services, tools, and expertise to Wholesale Distributors via an open supply chain platform purpose built for distribution. Key components of this partnership include:
Strategic Consulting: Central Data and Kodaris will collaborate to provide strategic consulting services to help Wholesale Distributors assess their current SaaS technology, align it with their deployment of CloudSuite Distribution, and develop a roadmap for integrating the Kodaris open SaaS platform with the goal of enhancing customers’ operational efficiency and competitiveness via modules such as digital Commerce, PIM, AR Automation, and a Customer Portal.
Support and Training: Comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure Wholesale Distributors maximize the benefits of the Kodaris platform with CloudSuite Distribution.
Knowledge Sharing: The partnership will host webinars, seminars, and thought leadership resources to keep Wholesale Distributors informed about industry best practices, emerging trends, and innovations.
Joe Davidson, President at Central Data, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Kodaris to provide a one-stop solution for Wholesale Distributors looking to harness the power of CloudSuite Distribution. Our combined expertise will empower them to compete more effectively and stay at the forefront of their industry."
Tony Zakula, Founder and CEO at Kodaris, added, "The collaboration with Central Data is an exciting step forward in our mission to help businesses leverage technology effectively. Wholesale Distributors will benefit from our shared knowledge and resources coupled with Kodaris’ platform, enabling them to thrive in the digital era."
The partnership between Central Data and Kodaris promises to be a game-changer for Wholesale Distributors seeking to optimize their SaaS technology platform needs, enabling them to adapt, grow, and succeed in the dynamic world of CloudSuite Distribution.
About Central Data: Central Data is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, specializing in helping Wholesale Distributors optimize their operations through the deployment and support of Infor CloudSuite Distribution. With a dedicated team of solution consultants, programmers, support and training professionals plus project management and technical service engineers, Central Data empowers organizations to leverage technology effectively and drive growth. Website: www.centraldata.com
About Kodaris: Kodaris is an open SaaS Supply Chain platform purpose built for distribution and manufacturers operating in B2B and B2C worlds. Built to work seamlessly with the ERP and engineered to be customized, enhanced, and support customer specific development, the platform provides a future proof solution for the rapidly changing digital world. Website: www.kodaris.com
Media Contact:
Shane Doyle, Business Development
shane@centraldata.com
248-478-7000
