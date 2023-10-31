Patrick & Henry Community College Named Entrepreneurial College of the Year
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the country’s leading organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has named Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) in Martinsville, Virginia, as its 2023 “Entrepreneurial College of the Year.”
“This recognition is a testament to P&HCC’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and driving positive change in the local community,” said Corbin. “P&HCC has demonstrated an unwavering commitment and leadership as a member of NACCE’s inaugural Entrepreneurial College of the Future (ECoF) program, yielding impressive results.”
Impacting on the Community
Since the recent start of the ECoF program, the college has graduated 314 entrepreneurs, culminating in the creation of 74 new businesses and 270 new jobs with over $500,000 in cash and in-kind prizes awarded. The college has also expanded its Entrepreneurial Boot Camps with the Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce and established “MHC Grow,” a four-week program designed for fledgling entrepreneurs. Both programs provide small business owners with the knowledge and skills to succeed.
“Patrick & Henry Community College’s selection as NACCE’s 2023 Entrepreneurial College of the Year attests to the leadership of President J. Gregory Hodges, Ph.D., who has continued to expand the college’s entrepreneurial programs," Corbin said.
“A notable achievement is that over half of the program participants in the ECoF program are women, and in a community comprised of 20 percent people of color, almost half of the participants are minorities. This has contributed to a surge in women and minority-owned small businesses in the region.”
It’s noteworthy that P&HCC offers its Entrepreneurial Boot Camps entirely free of charge to all participants through its partnership with the MHC Chamber of Commerce. This inclusive approach has made entrepreneurship education accessible to a broader spectrum of the community. The economic renaissance experienced in the local community is a testament to the college’s dedication to expanding regional entrepreneurship.
About NACCE
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) is a 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges by providing resources and support to build and sustain high-impact entrepreneurship programs. The association represents 340+ community and technical colleges, universities and HBCU's, including over 2,000 faculty, staff, administrators, and presidents who serve more than three million students. For more information, visit nacce.com.
About Patrick & Henry Community College
Patrick & Henry Community College, a comprehensive two-year institution, serves Martinsville as well as Patrick and Henry counties. P&HCC is a leader among community colleges in areas such as athletics, technology, and unique program offerings. By providing a multitude of innovative curricula such as motorsports, entrepreneurship, and mechatronics, P&HCC is changing lives and enriching the community it serves. P&HCC is an EEO institution. For more information, visit www.patrickhenry.edu.
