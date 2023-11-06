Author Daniel Cabrera's New Audiobook, "Fox In The City," Follows an Orphaned Fox Who is Transformed by a Witch’s Spell Into a 12-Year-Old Boy
Recent audiobook release “Fox In The City,” from Audiobook Network author Daniel Cabrera, is a captivating book about an orphaned fox who is entranced by a witch’s spell and turned into a human boy. He is given a deadline of summer’s end to become fully human.
Rutherford, NJ, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Cabrera has completed his new audiobook, “Fox In The City”: a fascinating story about a fox who has until the end of summer to become fully human. Befriended by fellow orphan Nora, he spends the summer enjoying normal human activities, always fearing that he won’t discover how to become fully human in time and unaware that soon he and Nora will be fighting for their lives.
Cabrera writes, “The calm in the air was its own music, a composition of stillness with a rising beat. She stared with determination out into the woods and hummed an eerie melody that transcended the boundaries of sound. Adding to the rhythm of the music echoing in the shadows was the rising beat of a living heart waiting to kill. No, not hers at all; her heart was calm, beating at a nice and slow pace. This one was hungry. The music was exclusive to their ears, lending its sound to no other living thing far or near, persuading with its power for the beast to come closer. The witch smiled as she picked up her melody to match the rising tempo. She heard a growl and knew exactly where it was coming from.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Daniel Cabrera’s new audiobook is a mesmerizing story that invites readers to discover how Tom and Nora’s story unfolds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Fox In The City” by Daniel Cabrera through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
