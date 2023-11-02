Wynona’s House Engaging Essex County Men and Boys in Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention and How to be Allies to Victims
On the heels of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is emphasizing the importance of raising awareness of domestic violence all year round. In particular, more emphasis is needed in regards to engaging men and boys on the topic and helping them to become better allies to domestic violence victims. The CAC promotes the use of a checklist in order to determine if a relationship is healthy or if there are signs of abuse.
Newark, NJ, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On the heels of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is emphasizing the importance of raising awareness of domestic violence all year round. In particular, more emphasis is needed in regards to engaging men and boys on the topic and helping them to become better allies to domestic violence victims. Domestic violence can be defined as any abuse used to maintain power and control over another person, including a child or other relative, or any other household member.
“Preventing first-time maltreatment goes hand in hand with preventing recurrence and increased family resiliency / mental health. By creating opportunities for the community to become educated and take action, we are setting children up for better outcomes,” remarked Dominic Prophete, J.D., CEO, Wynona’s House, Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center.
Many people don't often realize that verbal abuse is a form of emotional abuse. It involves using words to assault, dominate, belittle, manipulate, or degrade someone, negatively affecting their psychological health and serving as a method of control and power. Many people may not recognize verbal abuse as abuse. Verbal abuse can occur in any relationship, including parent-child and family relationships. It can sometimes lead to physical abuse, but not always.
Family Advocate Chris Ann Bautista shares, “At Wynona’s House, we understand the importance of taking the time to listen, believe, support, and assist all victims of domestic violence. This includes the children who witness it and are equally affected. We all can play an important role in looking out for anyone who may be suffering from this kind of abuse. And as we do, let us not forget that men and boys can also be victims. While they make up a smaller percentage of reported cases, many times they are less prone to present themselves as victims because of cultural or social misconceptions regarding men as the only inflictors of this kind of crime and never the victims. It becomes an issue of shame for male victims. With this awareness in mind our impact can be much greater as far as our goal to end domestic violence.”
The emotional damage from verbal abuse can be as devastating as that from physical abuse. The long-term psychological effects a child subjected to constant verbal abuse may suffer include: fear and anxiety, depression, stress and PTSD, intrusive memories, memory gap disorders, sleep or eating problems, hyper-vigilance and exaggerated startle responses, irritability, anger issues, alcohol and drug abuse, suicide, self-harm, and assaultive behaviors. The Child Abuse Hotline (State Central Registry) can be reached at 1-877-NJ-ABUSE (1-877-652-2873), TTY 1-800-835-5510.
The CAC promotes the use of a checklist in order to determine if a relationship is healthy or if there are signs of abuse. Wynona’s House provides the following relationship checklist, based on one created by the New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence, that may be useful to individuals:
Does your partner call you names?
Do they insist on knowing where you are at all times?
Do they get angry if you do not respond to their calls or messages right away?
Do they demand access to your phone and/or social media accounts and monitor what you do there?
Have they ever threatened to physically/emotionally/economically/psychologically harm you?
Have they ever pressured you into doing something you didn’t want to do?
Have they ever made you feel guilty for things like spending time with others?
If an individual answers yes to any of these questions, they might be experiencing domestic violence. It is important to remember that help is available. The New Jersey Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline can be reached at 1-800-572-SAFE (1-800-572-7233). The National Domestic Violence Helpline can be reached by calling 800-799-7233 or texting “START” to 88788.
Wynona’s House encourages the public to save the date for an upcoming event honoring Senator Wynona Lipman, the namesake of Wynona's House, who would have turned 100 in November 2023:
Saturday, November 18, 2023, 1:00–5:00 PM
Stronger Than Steel: The Wynona Lipman Story Exhibition Opening at The New Jersey Historical Society (Newark)
RSVP is not required for the exhibit, however, guests must RSVP to reserve a spot at the talk and book signing: www.eventbrite.com/e/stronger-than-steel-the-wynona-lipman-story-exhibit-program-tickets-735908882277.
For more information, visit wynonashouse.org.
About Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center
Wynona’s House is an incorporated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization named in honor of its legislative champion, the late Senator Wynona Lipman, who helped develop the Center to promote justice, hope, and healing for child victims of abuse and neglect throughout Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing the “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach. Located in Newark, Wynona’s House is the only co-located Child Advocacy Center in New Jersey, serving over 800,000 Essex County residents and providing direct services to more than 950 abused/neglected children each year. For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.
Contact
LisaMarie Gaeta
973-753-1110
https://wynonashouse.org
