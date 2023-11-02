Wynona’s House Engaging Essex County Men and Boys in Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention and How to be Allies to Victims

On the heels of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is emphasizing the importance of raising awareness of domestic violence all year round. In particular, more emphasis is needed in regards to engaging men and boys on the topic and helping them to become better allies to domestic violence victims. The CAC promotes the use of a checklist in order to determine if a relationship is healthy or if there are signs of abuse.