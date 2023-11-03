"To My Circle of Friends: Call Me By My Name" Exhibition Unveils a Profound Celebration of Identity and Connection
Sika Foyer Studio, at The Yard Greenpoint, is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition, "To My Circle of Friends: Call Me By My Name." In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected and diverse, the exhibition delves into the heart of personal identity and the way in which we address and relate to one another. The show features an array of thought-provoking artworks, each of which offers a unique perspective on the themes of self-identity, naming, and the power of human connections.
New York, NY, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Opening on November 2, 2023 until February 9, 2024, the artists featured in this exhibition, Bobby Abate, Mitsuko Brooks, Sandy Clafford, Jim Drain, Sika Foyer, Tracy Hayes, Ransome, Deborah Reed, Andres Senra, Kelley Simons and DW Zinsser, hail from various backgrounds, creating a dynamic and multi-dimensional narrative that mirrors the rich tapestry of our society. Through a wide range of artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, and collage, these talented artists express the many facets of their personal identities while exploring the significance of names and the meanings they carry in our lives.
"We are excited to host “To My Circle of Friends: Call Me By My Name' at The Yard Greenpoint," said Sika Foyer, the curator of the exhibition. "This collection of artwork invites viewers to reflect on the complexities of identity, the significance of names, and the connections we make in our lives. We believe it will inspire meaningful conversations and foster a deeper understanding of our shared humanity."
Please join us for the opening reception to meet the artists, discuss their work on November 9, 2023 at 5PM at 33 Nassau Avenue, 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11222.
Sika Foyer Studio will also host a series of engaging events and discussions throughout the exhibition's run to encourage meaningful dialogue around these important topics and themes.
"To My Circle of Friends: Call Me By My Name" promises to be an enriching experience for all, celebrating the beauty of diversity, self-expression, and the profound connections that unite us.
Don't miss the chance to be part of this thought-provoking exhibition.
Contact
Sika Foyer
646-825-0013
https://www.sikafoyer.com/
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 9-5PM and by appointment
