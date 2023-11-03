"To My Circle of Friends: Call Me By My Name" Exhibition Unveils a Profound Celebration of Identity and Connection

Sika Foyer Studio, at The Yard Greenpoint, is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition, "To My Circle of Friends: Call Me By My Name." In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected and diverse, the exhibition delves into the heart of personal identity and the way in which we address and relate to one another. The show features an array of thought-provoking artworks, each of which offers a unique perspective on the themes of self-identity, naming, and the power of human connections.