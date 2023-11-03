The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum Takes Place November 13-15 in San Antonio, TX
U.S.-Mexico cross-border natural gas market decision-makers participate in key industry event to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
Houston, TX, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 13-15, in San Antonio, TX. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. Dedicated networking time is incorporated into the agenda to ensure participants are able to engage with other key stakeholders.
Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 13-15, in San Antonio, TX. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. Dedicated networking time is incorporated into the agenda to ensure participants are able to engage with other key stakeholders.
The Program for this year’s event includes all the critical issues faced by stakeholders in this dynamic market. Agenda highlights include:
§ Mexico Energy Policy and Regulation – campaigning leading up to next year’s Presidential election in Mexico introduces alternatives to the AMLO administration’s energy policy.
§ Market Fundamentals – domestic Mexico supply is not expected to satisfy demand – imports from the U.S. must continue to grow to meet the shortfall.
§ Nearshoring – Mexico is poised to capitalize on nearshoring opportunities, as an attractive location for manufacturing and industry, however realizing these opportunities is dependent on adequate sources of reliable, economic energy.
§ Infrastructure – infrastructure constraints to address domestic Mexico demand as well as imports from the U.S. are a critical issue that needs to be resolved.
§ Energy Transition – the industry is making great progress to in reducing carbon footprint while at the same time offering the most reliable, economic energy source – certified/differentiated gas, RNG and CCS projects lead the way.
The content/discussion program of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Tony Payan, Director, U.S.-Mexico Center, Rice University's Baker Institute; Christopher Lenton, Senior Editor, Mexico & Latin America, Natural Gas Intelligence; Guillermo García-Alcocer, VP Planning, Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico (ITAM); Alain Duthoy, Partner, Lexoil Consulting Firm; Guillermo Turrent, General Manager, Energy and Infrastructure Advisors; and Katy Fleury, Economist, U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The Program also includes four moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: NRG Business Marketing; Project Canary; Earn DLT; Guidehouse Inc.; Natural Gas Intelligence; Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton; Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy; Nuevo León Council; Mexican Council For Energy (COMENER); Poten & Partners; Energy Infrastructure Advisors; Glenfarne Energy Transition; WorldCity; Eagle Pass Bridge System; Laredo Bridge System; and Port of Brownsville.
This Forum focuses on the U.S.-Mexico cross-border market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available!
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, RSG, RNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to negotiate commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition, ESG, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory, Gas Buyer Insights, and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 13-15, in San Antonio, TX. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. Dedicated networking time is incorporated into the agenda to ensure participants are able to engage with other key stakeholders.
Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 13-15, in San Antonio, TX. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. Dedicated networking time is incorporated into the agenda to ensure participants are able to engage with other key stakeholders.
The Program for this year’s event includes all the critical issues faced by stakeholders in this dynamic market. Agenda highlights include:
§ Mexico Energy Policy and Regulation – campaigning leading up to next year’s Presidential election in Mexico introduces alternatives to the AMLO administration’s energy policy.
§ Market Fundamentals – domestic Mexico supply is not expected to satisfy demand – imports from the U.S. must continue to grow to meet the shortfall.
§ Nearshoring – Mexico is poised to capitalize on nearshoring opportunities, as an attractive location for manufacturing and industry, however realizing these opportunities is dependent on adequate sources of reliable, economic energy.
§ Infrastructure – infrastructure constraints to address domestic Mexico demand as well as imports from the U.S. are a critical issue that needs to be resolved.
§ Energy Transition – the industry is making great progress to in reducing carbon footprint while at the same time offering the most reliable, economic energy source – certified/differentiated gas, RNG and CCS projects lead the way.
The content/discussion program of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Tony Payan, Director, U.S.-Mexico Center, Rice University's Baker Institute; Christopher Lenton, Senior Editor, Mexico & Latin America, Natural Gas Intelligence; Guillermo García-Alcocer, VP Planning, Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico (ITAM); Alain Duthoy, Partner, Lexoil Consulting Firm; Guillermo Turrent, General Manager, Energy and Infrastructure Advisors; and Katy Fleury, Economist, U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The Program also includes four moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: NRG Business Marketing; Project Canary; Earn DLT; Guidehouse Inc.; Natural Gas Intelligence; Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton; Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy; Nuevo León Council; Mexican Council For Energy (COMENER); Poten & Partners; Energy Infrastructure Advisors; Glenfarne Energy Transition; WorldCity; Eagle Pass Bridge System; Laredo Bridge System; and Port of Brownsville.
This Forum focuses on the U.S.-Mexico cross-border market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available!
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, RSG, RNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to negotiate commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition, ESG, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory, Gas Buyer Insights, and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. The 7th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 13-15, in San Antonio, TX. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. Dedicated networking time is incorporated into the agenda to ensure participants are able to engage with other key stakeholders.
Contact
LDC Gas ForumsContact
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
Categories