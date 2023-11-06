The Company "Union Smart Technology" Has Developed the Voiset App. Modern Task Manager Was Developed to Simplify Creating and Managing Tasks.

With this innovative solution, users no longer have to worry about organizing all their tasks and not miss anything important during an active working day. Voiset is not just an app but a solution to a pressing problem in today's world. Its main functions are: 1. A straightforward and fast way to create and manage tasks, only the necessary functions without overloading the interface. 2. Creating tasks using voice and real-time speech translation.