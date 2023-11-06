The Company "Union Smart Technology" Has Developed the Voiset App. Modern Task Manager Was Developed to Simplify Creating and Managing Tasks.
With this innovative solution, users no longer have to worry about organizing all their tasks and not miss anything important during an active working day. Voiset is not just an app but a solution to a pressing problem in today's world. Its main functions are: 1. A straightforward and fast way to create and manage tasks, only the necessary functions without overloading the interface. 2. Creating tasks using voice and real-time speech translation.
Bratislava, Slovakia, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- UST's Voiset app is not just an app, but a solution to a pressing problem in today's world.
Its main functions are:
1. Simple and fast way to create and manage tasks, only necessary functions without overloading the interface.
2. Creating tasks using voice and real-time speech translation. Our company developed this application to optimize verbal tasks and facilitate task management, which ultimately increases productivity.
The main features of Voiset that will simplify users' lives are:
1. Real-time speech translation when creating a task. 33 languages are supported.
2. Create tasks by voice: In a meeting, on the phone or on the road, users can speak their task and the application will record and duplicate it in text format.
3. Track time spent on a task: Users can track the time spent on each task, ensuring optimal productivity and meeting deadlines.
4. Convenient task sharing: Voiset provides convenient collaboration by sharing tasks via links or SMS, whether the user is working with a team or delegating individual tasks.
5. Personal and Team Analytics: Users can gain valuable insights through personal and team analytics. Track progress, measure task completion times and optimize workflow to improve efficiency.
Web app has an intuitive and straightforward interface, which makes task management convenient for all users.
One of the distinctive features of a web application is its accessibility. Unlike complex programs that require lengthy training, task tracker was developed by our team as a user-friendly application. Users can easily navigate the application without any special training or complicated learning process. This means that Voiset will be easy to use regardless of whether the user is tech-savvy or not familiar with web applications.
Union Smart Technology has created more than just an app.
It’s a new way to communicate and streamline processes, optimizing voice messaging, eliminating language barriers, and improving task tracking.
Experience the future of communications with Voiset.
Voiset is already available on mobile and web platforms, and UST invites users and companies around the world to experience its new capabilities.
More information on the website: https://voiset.info/.
The app is available in the markets Apple Store and Google Play.
Contact
Denis Kirichenko
+421949539852
https://www.unionsmarttech.com
