Project Hosts Achieves FedRAMP High In-Process status with the JAB for Its AWS PaaS
Goldsboro, NC, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts, the leader in enabling SaaS providers to achieve a FedRAMP authorization, announced today that its GSS One PaaS has now achieved FedRAMP High “In-Process” status for an authorization by the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB).
Out of the hundreds of FedRAMP cloud service providers, only 17 so far have received a JAB authorization for a FedRAMP High cloud offering (AWS, Microsoft, Google, etc.). By the JAB accepting Project Hosts into this process, FedRAMP is acknowledging the significant demand that Federal agencies have for the GSS One Cloud and for the many SaaS services that will leverage it to achieve their own FedRAMP authorizations.
SaaS providers wanting to achieve FedRAMP authorizations have been faced with having to navigate the process themselves, usually engaging a consulting company for help. Project Hosts is the only company that provides a complete turnkey offering, not just providing help, but actually managing the whole authorization process on behalf of a SaaS provider. To provide these services, Project Hosts has been leveraging an Azure version of its GSS One PaaS for many years. Now there is a version of GSS One for SaaS solutions deployed on AWS.
Since GSS One implements many of the controls required by FedRAMP and is already authorized, federal agencies find it much easier to assess a SaaS solution that utilizes GSS One and Project Hosts’ services. For that reason, agencies are more willing to sponsor those SaaS solutions, providing the coveted initial FedRAMP ATO. As a result, GSS One and Project Hosts’ services are the “FasTrack” to FedRAMP authorization for SaaS solution providers.
Now SaaS providers have the option to take that “FasTrack” in both AWS and Azure.
About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements security and compliance for the U.S. government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' environments enable turnkey solutions for SaaS solutions to achieve compliance in the fastest and least expensive ways possible. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the DoD (IL4 and IL5).
Out of the hundreds of FedRAMP cloud service providers, only 17 so far have received a JAB authorization for a FedRAMP High cloud offering (AWS, Microsoft, Google, etc.). By the JAB accepting Project Hosts into this process, FedRAMP is acknowledging the significant demand that Federal agencies have for the GSS One Cloud and for the many SaaS services that will leverage it to achieve their own FedRAMP authorizations.
SaaS providers wanting to achieve FedRAMP authorizations have been faced with having to navigate the process themselves, usually engaging a consulting company for help. Project Hosts is the only company that provides a complete turnkey offering, not just providing help, but actually managing the whole authorization process on behalf of a SaaS provider. To provide these services, Project Hosts has been leveraging an Azure version of its GSS One PaaS for many years. Now there is a version of GSS One for SaaS solutions deployed on AWS.
Since GSS One implements many of the controls required by FedRAMP and is already authorized, federal agencies find it much easier to assess a SaaS solution that utilizes GSS One and Project Hosts’ services. For that reason, agencies are more willing to sponsor those SaaS solutions, providing the coveted initial FedRAMP ATO. As a result, GSS One and Project Hosts’ services are the “FasTrack” to FedRAMP authorization for SaaS solution providers.
Now SaaS providers have the option to take that “FasTrack” in both AWS and Azure.
About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements security and compliance for the U.S. government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' environments enable turnkey solutions for SaaS solutions to achieve compliance in the fastest and least expensive ways possible. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the DoD (IL4 and IL5).
Contact
Project HostsContact
Jacob Laverty
(434) 401-1088
www.projecthosts.com
Jacob Laverty
(434) 401-1088
www.projecthosts.com
Categories