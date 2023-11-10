Author Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D.'s New Audiobook, “Embracing Your New Beginnings,” Advises Listeners to Embrace the Newness of Life
Recent audiobook release “Embracing Your New Beginnings,” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D., is the testimony of the everyday experiences, setbacks, failures, and victories that make life worth living.
Gainesville, FL, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D. has completed his new audiobook, “Embracing Your New Beginnings”: a powerful testimony that inspires and encourages listeners to embrace every day as a fresh start, accept people for who they are in Christ Jesus, trust that God has a plan for their lives.
Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D. writes, “Respectfully, we must start with the Holy Bible when talking about new beginnings. The Holy Bible not only expresses the most important new beginning to us that God created the world; more significantly, it articulates who God is. It reveals God’s personality, character, and design for his creation – His new beginning. It also discloses God’s most sincere desire: to communicate and fellowship with the people he created.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D.’s new audiobook is an impactful book that helps listeners realize that every day they are alive is a day full of God's promises, blessings, and abundant opportunities.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Embracing Your New Beginnings” by Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
