Author Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D.'s New Audiobook, “Embracing Your New Beginnings,” Advises Listeners to Embrace the Newness of Life

Recent audiobook release “Embracing Your New Beginnings,” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Gary L. Neal, Sr., CPC, MAOL, Th.D., is the testimony of the everyday experiences, setbacks, failures, and victories that make life worth living.