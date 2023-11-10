Author Lois Jean Lee's New Audiobook, "Beta's Year of Firsts," is a Stirring Novel That Centers Around One Girl's Journey to Find Healing After a Life-Changing Loss
Recent audiobook release “Beta's Year of Firsts,” from Audiobook Network author Lois Jean Lee, is a heartfelt story of a young teen who must learn to grapple with her grief after the passing of her mother. As she attempts to heal from this devastating loss, Beta is shocked to discover her father has re-entered her life, attempting to form a connection once more.
New York, NY, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lois Jean Lee, a loving wife and mother as well as a registered nurse, has completed her new audiobook, “Beta's Year of Firsts”: a poignant and compelling tale that follows a young teen’s journey to heal from the grief of losing her mother, all while learning to trust in others for support and connecting with her formerly absent father.
Throughout her early years, author Lois Jean Lee attended Christian churches, Christian camps, and took part in Vacation Bible School as both a participant and helper. After graduating from high school, the author took a year off from school and worked for a year at a nursing home as a nurse’s aide. When Lois went back to school, she attended a three-year nursing school where she earned her nursing diploma. Her career expanded over thirty-two years including surgical, medical, home care, and her last time with experience for a health insurance company. In the midst of her career, Lee married her best friend, and they currently live with eight inside cats and several feral cats, which they have spayed and neutered.
Lee writes, “Beta sits beside her mother after she has just died. Beta is twelve. Her mother stares off into space as wondering what to say. She goes to live at a foster home. When her mother first dies, Beta hears words of wisdom from her mother. After all the firsts, Beta no longer hears words of wisdom from her mother.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lois Jean Lee’s new audiobook is a captivating story that takes a look at the ways in which grief affects one’s life, as well as their relationships with others. Expertly paced and character-driven, Lee weaves an emotionally explosive novel that’s sure to remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Beta's Year of Firsts” by Lois Jean Lee through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
