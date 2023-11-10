Author Lois Jean Lee's New Audiobook, "Beta's Year of Firsts," is a Stirring Novel That Centers Around One Girl's Journey to Find Healing After a Life-Changing Loss

Recent audiobook release “Beta's Year of Firsts,” from Audiobook Network author Lois Jean Lee, is a heartfelt story of a young teen who must learn to grapple with her grief after the passing of her mother. As she attempts to heal from this devastating loss, Beta is shocked to discover her father has re-entered her life, attempting to form a connection once more.