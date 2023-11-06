Last Day to Invest in Fanbase Seed Round on StartEngine
Atlanta, GA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- It's not every day that the general public gets to own a piece of a growth tech startup, especially in the bustling world of social media. Well, the black founded social media platform Fanbase has made that a reality.
Fanbase’s seed round on StartEngine ends on Tuesday, November 7 at 11:59 PM
Fanbase Founder and CEO Isaac Hayes III (@isaachayes3) has made history as the first Black person to raise over $10 million in Reg CF seed capital from everyday investors like you using equity crowdfunding to do so. He’s put that trust and investment to good use, building a feature rich social media platform with creator monetization tools.
Fanbase is valued at 85 million dollars, has a growing base of over 525,000 users, and is the first app to pioneer in-app purchase subscription technology from person to person. The free-to-download and-use app has social photos, videos, live streaming, stories, long-form videos (like YouTube), and very popular audio chatrooms (similar to Clubhouse and X Spaces),
The Fanbase Platform gives any user creator the ability to make money from the first day they join. Users can engage followers and paying subscribers on the same page. Fanbase members can set a price point from $2.99 - $99.99 a month for a person to subscribe to their exclusive posts, audio chat rooms, and videos. More creator tools and features are in the works and your investment will help make that happen.
Today is your last chance to invest in the Fanbase seed round on StartEngine with a minimum of just $245 and own a piece of the tech and the culture. The round closes at $5 million on 11/07 at Midnight. You can go to startengine.com/fanbase to invest.
For people who value content and community, Fanbase is the next-generation social network that allows any user to earn money from day one. Unlikeother social apps, Fanbase is the one & only place you can truly be you. Without limits. #EveryoneHasAFanbase.
For More Information download Fanbase at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Or go to https://www.fanbase.app/ on the web.
Contact
Noah Washington
804-499-0251
https://www.fanbase.app
