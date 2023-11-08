Tiffany S. Moore Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Milwaukee, WI, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiffany S. Moore of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of finance.
About Tiffany S. Moore
Tiffany S. Moore is the CEO and owner of Moore Affordable Credit. She is responsible for the operations of the business and works with clients to educate them regarding financial literacy, helping them raise their credit scores, and restoring their credit.
Built on the premise of honesty and integrity, Moore Affordable Credit was born out of Moore’s own experiences. “I first realized my passion for restoring credit and helping change lives when I experienced financial obstacles attempting to purchase my first home,” said Moore. “The process seemed unorganized and complicated, contrary to the joyous experience I was looking forward to. It was during this process that I learned about the importance of credit.” Now, Moore helps others evaluative their credit and guides consumers to assert their legal rights.
Tiffany earned an M.B.A. from Cardinal Stritch University in 2015. She belongs to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
In her spare time, Tiffany enjoys being with her family, travelling, skydiving, and ziplining.
For more information, visit www.mooreaffordablecredit.com
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
