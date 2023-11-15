Author Elizabeth Otorino's New Audiobook, “A Message From Jesus Christ to the World,” Spreads the Powerful Word of Jesus Christ to All Listeners

Recent audiobook release “A Message From Jesus Christ to the World: the King Jesus Is Coming Back to Earth to Judge All the People of the World and to Set Up His Kingdom” from Audiobook Network author Elizabeth Otorino is a spiritual work designed to alert listeners to the current state of the world.