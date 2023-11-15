Author Elizabeth Otorino's New Audiobook, “A Message From Jesus Christ to the World,” Spreads the Powerful Word of Jesus Christ to All Listeners
Recent audiobook release “A Message From Jesus Christ to the World: the King Jesus Is Coming Back to Earth to Judge All the People of the World and to Set Up His Kingdom” from Audiobook Network author Elizabeth Otorino is a spiritual work designed to alert listeners to the current state of the world.
Fort Worth, TX, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Otorino, who was born in Africa in South Sudan and lives in Fort Worth, Texas, has completed her new audiobook, “A Message From Jesus Christ to the World: The King Jesus Is Coming Back to Earth to Judge All the People of the World and to Set Up His Kingdom”: a powerful, spiritual work designed to strengthen listeners’ relationships with God.
Author Elizabeth Otorino works at Poly-America, LP. She is also a prayer intercessor. Today, she is fulfilling her commission to pray for all the people in her small community and in her work. She is single. She consecrated her life to God and to serve God. She is a prophet called by God to convey his message of love and peace to the world.
Otorino writes, “This book is an attempt to inform the world of the horrible fate we are heading to because we have forgotten the word of the savior. It will emphasize and remind its readers that Jesus Christ is the only savior, and his message of peace and love of all humanity can save us from a horrible fate. Jesus, my Lord, emphasized the importance of spreading love to erase hate; and through this book, I am striving to continue the Lord’s work.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Elizabeth Otorino’s new audiobook is an engaging book that shares the will of God with urgency.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Message From Jesus Christ to the World: he King Jesus Is Coming Back to Earth to Judge All the People of the World and to Set Up His Kingdom” by Elizabeth Otorino through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
