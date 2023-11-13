Wynona’s House Commends CEO Dominic Prophete, J.D. for Eight Years of Service at Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center
Newark, NJ, November 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) CEO Dominic Prophete, J.D. will be advancing from the Newark-based CAC serving Essex County as of December 15, 2023 to serve as executive director at the Support Center for Child Advocates. Prophete has made significant contributions to furthering the goals of the non-profit organization over the past eight years and will leave behind a legacy of great leadership, fundraising, and dedication to the well-being of children.
“While I am saddened to be leaving this passionate and remarkable team and dedicated board, I am confident in their abilities to serve the needs of Essex County children and families,” remarked Dominic Prophete, J.D., CEO, Wynona’s House, Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center. “We have achieved many milestones for the city of Newark, the county, and the state, and I am honored to have been part of them. Together, we established the foundation to be the lead agency to speak on behalf of our clients statewide and nationally.” Prophete will be joining The Support Center for Child Advocates as their executive director to provide legal assistance and social service advocacy to children who have experienced abuse or neglect in Philadelphia County. Prophete possesses nearly 30 years of experience in the non-profit sector.
One of Prophete’s most significant accomplishments is leading Wynona’s House through the pandemic, never stopping service to the community, strengthening the organization overall in spite of the unprecedented challenges. The pandemic ravaged schools and community organizations. Many continue to face food insecurity, challenges caused by substance abuse, and physical/mental health concerns—the support of Wynona’s House guides in managing tremendous grief and loss.
Dominic Prophete is credited with the creation of the CAC’s latest initiative, the community-based Prevention-By-Design program, as well as spearheading the Family Advocate Volunteer Initiative which has served 331 families since its implementation in 2017, partnering with New Jersey Children’s Alliance to restore an additional $1.5 million in state funding through the #StandUpforNJChildren (standupfornjchildren.org) campaign, and instituting robust annual training conferences for statewide professionals regarding child maltreatment, the most recent of which featured internationally recognized child abuse expert Michael Johnson, a specialist in abuse investigation, detection, and prevention efforts. Additionally, Prophete strengthened the organization’s fiscal oversight and increased revenue to accommodate the expansion that took place internally, including the establishment of the Family Advocate Program that has provided support services for families experiencing polyvictimization of co-occurring child maltreatment and domestic violence, human trafficking, or other victimizations. Wynona’s House has been fortunate to expand the number of children served yearly through the Family Advocate Program; it has grown from serving approximately 325 families each year to more than 723 this year.
Wynona’s House acknowledges the challenge to appoint a replacement and is currently seeking a new chief executive officer, who will be afforded the benefit of inheriting a well-run organization thanks to Prophete. Following his transition, Board of Trustees President & Chair Gale Britton will lead the search committee for the next chief executive officer in the interim.
Gale Britton shared, “We are very grateful for Dominic Prophete’s leadership here at Wynona’s House and wish him the best in his endeavors moving forward.” Britton continued, “As we mark Wynona’s House 25th anniversary, we will maintain our mission to provide hope, healing, and justice for the child victims of abuse and neglect in Essex County.”
“We’re thrilled that we’ve found in Dominic an experienced child advocate and nonprofit leader to serve as our next Bob & Penny Fox Executive Director,” said Alisa Gifford, president of the Support Center for Child Advocates’ Board of Directors. “He has been incredibly successful as the leader of Wynona's House, a well-respected organization that is deeply committed to child advocacy. We look forward to the future with him at the helm of our agency.”
For more information about Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center, visit wynonashouse.org.
About Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center
Wynona’s House is an incorporated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization named in honor of its legislative champion, the late Senator Wynona Lipman, who helped develop the center to promote hope, healing, and justice for the child victims of abuse and neglect in Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing the “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach. Located in Newark, Wynona’s House is the only fully co-located Child Advocacy Center in New Jersey, serving over 800,000 Essex County residents and providing direct services to child victims and their families in more than 950 cases of child abuse and neglect each year. For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.
Contact
LisaMarie Gaeta
973-753-1110
https://wynonashouse.org
