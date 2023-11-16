Bishop Jeffery E. Battle, Sr.’s New Audiobook, “Church ‘N Compromise,” is a Powerful Look at the Changing State of the Church in Today’s Modern World

Recent audiobook release “Church ‘N Compromise” from Audiobook Network author Bishop Jeffery E. Battle, Sr. is a clarion call to all Christians to awaken to the compromised state of the church. This examination highlights the fall of the church into immorality, due to false church leaders and false doctrine and galvanizes believers to reject corruption and return to serving God, without renegotiating the truth of His word and His requirements.