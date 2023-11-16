Bishop Jeffery E. Battle, Sr.’s New Audiobook, “Church ‘N Compromise,” is a Powerful Look at the Changing State of the Church in Today’s Modern World
Recent audiobook release “Church ‘N Compromise” from Audiobook Network author Bishop Jeffery E. Battle, Sr. is a clarion call to all Christians to awaken to the compromised state of the church. This examination highlights the fall of the church into immorality, due to false church leaders and false doctrine and galvanizes believers to reject corruption and return to serving God, without renegotiating the truth of His word and His requirements.
Newnan, GA, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In his new audiobook, “Church ‘N Compromise,” Bishop Jeffery E. Battle, Sr. depicts how false church leaders and false doctrine have infiltrated the church. Bishop Battle provides a persuasive and potent look at the shifting focus of compromised church leaders from attaining salvation for lost and weary souls to obtaining celebrity status and treasures for themselves. He writes, “Throughout the Old and New Testaments, Christians had been forewarned that there would be false teachers and prophets who would come to deceive the people of God.” Bishop Battle further reveals, “Instead of arming themselves with the wisdom and knowledge of God’s written word, complacent Christians forgo the opportunity to study God’s living word for themselves, thus relying solely on pastors, preachers, and other church leaders for direction. It is time for the faithful to hear God’s call.”
Published by Audiobook Network, Bishop Battle’s new audiobook delves into the damaging influence that corrupt morals and the love of money have on the church. “As God’s children, we are responsible for knowing what he said and his purpose for our lives. He implores us to seek Him and learn of His promises by building a one-on-one relationship, directly with him. He desires to speak directly to us as our source and guide and if we listen for His voice, He longs to correct us that we may move out of our current state of compromise,” Bishop Battle writes.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Church ‘N Compromise” by Bishop Jeffery E. Battle, Sr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
