Nuance Health and Wellness MedSpa Now Open in Northbrook IL.
Nuance Health and Wellness is now open in Northbrook IL on 60 Revere Dr. This MedSpa offers services such as IV Drip Treatments, Medical Weight Loss, Shockwave Therapy and much more. Heal, Recover, and experience the ultimate self care at Nuance Health and Wellness MedSpa.
Northbrook, IL, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nuance Health and Wellness MedSpa has opened a location in Northbrook, IL, providing trusted medical services for weight loss, recovery, and med spa treatments. The state-of-the-art facility is located at 60 Revere Dr. Suite 770 and offers a comprehensive range of treatments, including hormone therapy, IV drips, injectables such as Botox and fillers, and weight loss programs.
The clinic is equipped with the latest science and technology in weight loss and recovery and is staffed by experienced healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dr. Katherine Katsoyannis and Family Nurse Practitioner Marlene Varnavas, Nuance Health and Wellness MedSpa provides safe and effective alternatives to invasive surgery and harsh medicine.
The healthcare providers ensure that all treatments, including Shock Wave Therapy, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Laser Hair Removal, IV Drip, and injectables, and weight loss programs are tailored to each patient's needs. They do this through a process of lab tests if needed, and by ensuring that each patient has a full understanding of any treatment process from start to finish.
"We are thrilled to be bringing our services to the North Shore community," said Dr. K. "Our new location will offer our patients the opportunity to embrace a life free of discomfort, whether it be physical or cosmetic!"
Dr. Katherine Katsoyannis received her medical degree from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, now Carl Icahn, and completed an Internal Medicine residency and fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at North Shore University Hospital in New York. Nurse Practitioner, Marlene Varnavas, received her bachelor's degree from Purdue University and went on to get her master's from North Park University.
Nuance Health and Wellness MedSpa will be open 6 days a week, with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To book an appointment or for more information about Nuance Health and Wellness MedSpa, visit their website at nuancespa.com or call (847) 503-0740.
