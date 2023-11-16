New Children’s Book, "No Moon Today," by Author Dr. Zee
Schaumburg, IL, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- www.amazon.com/No-Moon-Today-Dr-Zee/dp/B0C6WHV4BT/ref=sr_1_1
In her endearing new children’s book, No Moon Today (published by Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing), author Dr. Zee introduces readers to Toddler Dunne a delightful little one who adores the moon just as much as he loves Mommy and Daddy.
Readers can tenderly feel this mother/son affectionate bond as Dunne adorably admires moon’s reliable position in the universe and place in his heart. At only three-years-old, he is as contemplative and introspective as any professional investigator.
Dunne feels deeply about the moon's changes as it keeps growing bigger and bigger until ....Full Moon biggest. Grab your Rocket Ship to enjoy reading Dunne's moon travels. Blast-off as the moon story unravels. A story sure to be enjoyed by young readers and listeners alike.
Available Today: https://www.booktopia.com.au/no-moon-today-dr-zee/ebook/9781088206362.html
or
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/no-moon-today.
Dr. Zee was born in upstate New York, but she currently resides in the Midwest enjoying the four changing seasons of nature, bowling and her family working as licensed social worker.
In her endearing new children’s book, No Moon Today (published by Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing), author Dr. Zee introduces readers to Toddler Dunne a delightful little one who adores the moon just as much as he loves Mommy and Daddy.
Readers can tenderly feel this mother/son affectionate bond as Dunne adorably admires moon’s reliable position in the universe and place in his heart. At only three-years-old, he is as contemplative and introspective as any professional investigator.
Dunne feels deeply about the moon's changes as it keeps growing bigger and bigger until ....Full Moon biggest. Grab your Rocket Ship to enjoy reading Dunne's moon travels. Blast-off as the moon story unravels. A story sure to be enjoyed by young readers and listeners alike.
Available Today: https://www.booktopia.com.au/no-moon-today-dr-zee/ebook/9781088206362.html
or
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/no-moon-today.
Dr. Zee was born in upstate New York, but she currently resides in the Midwest enjoying the four changing seasons of nature, bowling and her family working as licensed social worker.
Contact
Lee Enterprise Ventures LLCContact
Zaina Lee
312-823-2664
drzeepublishing.org
Zaina Lee
312-823-2664
drzeepublishing.org
Categories