Special Event Planned as Sweet Candy Café Marks 11th Anniversary
Lumberton, NC, November 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, November 25, 2023, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 11th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. Located in the Dick Taylor Plaza, the store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with confectionery goodies, American Express Shop Small swag, and more.
Sweet Candy Café continues to be a sweet spot to visit in the heart of downtown. “We are delighted to receive support year after year from the community, online shoppers, and interstate travelers,” says Evans Long. “One of our 2023 highlights was providing our confectionery treats to Heather B and Sway in the Morning on SIRIUS-XM.”
As the year end nears, Evans Long reflects on the last 11 years in business. “We’ve overcome a lot of challenges but we’re looking forward to the future,” shared Evans Long. “We have exciting projects for 2024, including our confectionary products in big box retail stores and the return of Candy Kids Wear Blazers.” The program was paused during the pandemic and is geared towards shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Evans Long is already gathering items for Sweet Candy Café’s next event, their annual holiday toy donation to help a family in need and their annual donation of essentials to the local Lumberton hospital pediatrics unit for babies in the hospital over the the holidays.
In-store and online shopping will be available during the event. A portion of the sales will go towards the Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship, an annual scholarship awarded to a deserving student from the late co-owner’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
About Felicia Evans Long
Evans Long is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her BA in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow in 2019. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program from Cornell University. Evans Long has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago. She is also a member of the National Confectionery Association and of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black-owned business in Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina inside the Dick Taylor Plaza, founded in October 2012 and now marking its 11th year in the candy industry.
For the latest news and updates on Sweet Candy Café, shop and visit us on online at SweetCandyCafe.com.
973-493-3579
sweetcandycafe.com
